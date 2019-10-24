Fanzart Launches Smart Fans Among its 14 New Entrants at AceTech Exhibition Bangalore and also Bags 2 Awards

Fanzart, announced the launch of its 14 new Designer Fans at AceTech Exhibition, one of the most prestigious and specialized exhibition for Architectural innovations and design products. The Brand exhibited the several First timer products, among the 14 new launches, which shall set the benchmark of Designer Fans, a notch higher.

AceTech – Bangalore, Brand Fanzart

The range of Fans includes: Divine Celestial LED range of remarkably graceful luxury designer fans that have a descending light feature with Fan, which adds to Fanzart’s Fandelier series. Along with this, a series of Smart Fans were also launched, which work on Wi fi, and can be operated via the Fanzart App, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Smart Switch boards. The Fans are designed to operate on Low Energy Consumption.

Fanzart, has been associated with AceTech for the last 5 Years, and has enabled a stronger connect with interior designers, Architects and builders. Ace tech awarded Fanzart with the Design Wall award for its 2 new fans – The Windflower and the Newton – 2 new additions to its fandelier collection that have lightning fast vortex blades encompassed by the LED chandelier, as well as the Platinum Grand Stand award for having the best experience centre in all of Ace tech – for the aesthetic of the booth, product, team demeanour and creativity.

Fanzart has successfully established itself as a leading Luxury fan brand over the years not only in India but also in the SAARC countries. Cricketers, Bollywood actors as well as Kannada actors use the fans made by this brand. The Brand today boasts of being the only Designer Fan Brand with 62 Stores in 42 Cities, at Pan India Level as well as present in 6 countries.

Website: www.fanzartfans.com.

About Fanzart

Fanzart, a Theme Group company, is India’s first luxury fan brand, headquartered in Bangalore, India. Being the leader in creating fancy-designer fans that look stylish and artistic while still being efficiently-robust, Fanzart aims to evolve the ceiling fan in terms of design, functionality as well as aesthetics. Fanzart’s tag line “designer fans for designer homes” truly describes a luxurious range of designs that not only serve the purpose of air-circulation, but also beautifies the surroundings, by adding elements of grace, elegance and funk.

Not only does Fanzart have fans that suit every type of home decor, but has also expanded its product line to serve offices and other commercial spaces. With 42 Brick-and-mortar experience centres, as well as a significant online presence, Fanzart caters to the SAARC as well as Middle Eastern markets.