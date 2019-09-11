Fanzart Strengthens its International Presence Explores SAARC Countries Europe and the Americas

Fanzart – India’s first Luxury Fan Brand is now the most sought after Designer Fan brand amongst HNI’s and UHNIs, along with architects, interior designers and builders. Fanzart has also built coalitions and established presence in SAARC countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and have established a strong foothold in parts of the Middle East as well as Africa. They are now trying to redirect their beautiful breeze to countries in Europe as well as the Americas. Being synonymous to Art, Design, Trends and Fashion, the newly identified markets seem promising toward Fanzart’s niche yet evolutionary offerings.

Serving big brand named Hotels, Architects, Celebrities, and not to forget, Online, Fanzart has adopted a multi-pronged approach to expand its global outreach. The association with leading luxury hotels and the attention towards the growing Luxury residential will accelerate company’s growth and strengthen the brand’s position at the international level.

Mr. Tarun Lala, Executive Director – Fanzart

Speaking on the ambitious expansion plan, Mr. Tarun Lala, Executive Director – Fanzart said, “Fanzart has been one of the most reputed and recognized brands in the Indian Markets with growing acceptance from offshore Markets. While the countries that have a history of fans are faster to adopt designer fans, we also see countries like the USA being new potential markets. Fans are becoming more popular due to health reasons (vs air conditioners) as well as their economic efficiency when used along with air conditioners. We plan on exploring partnerships at multiple levels – Franchising or Distributorship for retail and online as well as partnerships for both Residential as well as Commercial projects."

Fanzart plans to release 17 new models this year which will take them onto 100+ models in total, suiting both residential as well as commercial use cases. Screen printing, 3D printing and laser printing now allows them to customise fans as well. Popular ones being adding a light feature along with brand name or logo, laser printed, for hotels or restaurants.

Fanzart’s innovative designs combined with their unmatched quality, has catapulted the brand to become the market leaders in the category.

The Fanzart product are available in any of Fanzart’s 60 Experience Centres (PAN India) as well as www.fanzartfans.com.

About Fanzart

Fanzart, a Theme Group company, is India’s first luxury fan brand, headquartered in Bangalore, India. Being the leader in creating fancy-designer fans that look stylish and artistic while still being efficiently-robust, Fanzart aims to evolve the ceiling fan in terms of design, functionality as well as aesthetics. Fanzart’s tag line “designer fans for designer homes” truly describes a luxurious range of designs that not only serve the purpose of air – circulation, but also beautifies the surroundings, by adding elements of grace, elegance and funk.

Not only does Fanzart have fans that suit every type of home decor, but has also expanded its product line to serve offices and other commercial spaces. With 42 Brick-and-mortar experience centres, as well as a significant online presence, Fanzart caters to the SAARC as well as Middle Eastern markets.