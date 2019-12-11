FarEye Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019 for the Fourth Consecutive Year

FarEye, a predictive logistics platform, has been recognized among ‘Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019’ and has been ranked amongst the top 25 companies based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years. During this period, FarEye’s turnover grew by 242.5 percent.

L to R: Gaurav Srivastava (CTO & Co-founder, FarEye), Gautam Kumar (COO & Co-Founder, FarEye), Kushal Nahata (CEO & Co-founder, FarEye)

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing India's fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology – from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

FarEye has been featured on the list for the fourth consecutive year starting from 2016 until this year. Founded in 2013 by Kushal Nahata, Gautam Kumar and Gaurav Srivastava, FarEye is a machine learning-based predictive logistics platform for businesses to execute, track, collaborate, predict and optimize the movement of goods. It has empowered global leaders like DHL, Walmart, Amway, and many others, achieve growth, happier customers and higher margins.

Commenting on the same, Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye said, “Since 2013, FarEye has matured into a well-acknowledged player facilitating over 10 million transactions per day across 20+ countries for more than 150 customers. After becoming marketing leads in APAC & Europe, we have recently announced our plans to explore the US supply chain and logistics market. Amidst this exciting phase, the honor and continually improving ranking in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is very motivating.”

About FarEye

Since 2013, FarEye has matured into a well-acknowledged player facilitating over 10 million transactions per day across 20+ countries for more than 150 customers. The organization has received more than 10 Gartner mentions and 30+ awards. FarEye employees nearly 300 people and is certified as a great workplace by the Great Place to Work® organization, a global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces.

