Farzi Café by Zorawar Kalra Makes it into the Michelin 2020 Guide for Farzi London

The Modern Indian Bistro – Farzi Café, got another feather In their cap where their outlet in London just makes it into the Michelin 2020 guide. The restaurant is not only a spotted pioneer in the culinary history of India but is also an immensely lionized, multi-award-winning concept offering an absolute dining experience and a cutting edge to each and every guest.Its moment of pride that our very own five year old Indian brand – Farzi Café celebrates the joy of making into the Michelin 2020 Guide in less than a year for Farzi London. Known for a notable cocktail list and a great spot for a meal, it offers a glitzy, buzzy two-floored restaurant serving modern innovations of Indian dishes with interesting global touches with a zodiac themed cocktail menu that adds to the fun.

A brand of constant challenges and innovation takes the credit of being Unapologetically Authentic when it comes to flavours. With an ingredient availability that is second to none, we serve fulfilling Indian food to a global palette.

Mr. Zoravar Kalra, owner Farzi Café

"Very excited that Farzi Cafe London in its very first year has entered the Michelin Guide. It’s a testament to the incredible work done by the kitchen and FOH teams. The levels of innovation in that kitchen are stratospheric and its great to see their efforts receive recognition,” adds, Zoravar Kalra, owner Farzi Café.

Serving contemporary, Pan-Indian dishes, Farzi Café attracted a quick public and critical acclaim for its novel, rich and developed menus – that focussed on the finest quality ingredients. Paired with a spirit and aliveness in service and a magical and bustling atmosphere, Farzi Café quickly became a culinary hotspot for locals and visitors alike.

A brand well known for bringing playful twists to the Indian cuisine, Zoravar Kalra’s Farzi Café opened to London in Haymarket earlier this year. Marrying global influences with a bold Indian twist, it was welcomed overwhelmingly by the city that adores the cuisine. With a menu that is highly bespoke to London, a place famous for its fabulous locally sourced ingredients, provided the brand a broader canvas to paint on.

With innovative yet sensitively bold flavours, the food at Farzi London is a journey across Indian taste buds. With a team of India’s most acclaimed young talents, the food is an offering of contemporary Indian dishes and global classics, with whimsical nods to traditional British flavours. With a menu that has a considerable choice of small & large plates along with grills, mains, side dishes & breads serves excitingly appealing signatures like Dal Arancini, a nice variant to the Indian rice ball recipe, Beef scotched eggs with liquid egg yolk, excellently textured traditional Dal Makhni with a smoky flavour and more.

Flamed Padron Peppers, Potato Mash



With a very strong bar program that intelligently uses Indian Ayurveda and Star Sun signs to stir experiential cocktails using cutting edge equipment, including centrifugal machines and a sonic homogeniser, brings out drinks that are deeply familiar, unique, detailed and immediately palatable.