We are experiencing a time of social and technological revolution. Fashion Concept GmbH is not just a pioneer, it has also been able to sign a deal with one of the icons of the fashion industry, former "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks. Fashion Concept GmbH focuses on the international trade in textiles. By using sustainable materials and promoting investment in new technologies, the company aims to ensure the long-term availability of environmentally-friendly fashion.

The company's goal is to set new standards for sustainability. To reinforce this goal, Fashion Concept has just signed a $15 million deal with Jeremy Meeks to develop his own brand. For Meeks, who has been a regular presence on the catwalk for various fashion designers, this collaboration means a higher profile and a wider audience, because not only will he be a top model, but he will also be marketing his own fashion label.

It is not just this mega deal that is a milestone in Jeremy's career; his private life is also on the upswing. He was recently photographed with a well-known actress. But things are not just on the upswing for Jeremy: Fashion Concept GmbH, with its focus on uniquely innovative and sustainable technologies, is making a bold move with this deal as it seeks to drive forward change in the fashion industry. Fashion Concept aims to expand the growth in fashion and lifestyle brands. Higher revenues are being generated each year on Germany's fashion market, in retail and, in particular, through online business; private investors, too, will soon have the opportunity to benefit from this growth. The profit margins of often up to 30% will be of particular interest for investors.

This is precisely the market segment where Fashion Concept is active. In international trade, the company has seen a growth of almost 300% in its sales over the last two years alone. The company is already making profits in purchasing, since it can access its own production facilities in Turkey. In addition, merchandise such as textiles and accessories from many top manufacturers are being produced and purchased at very favourable conditions. The opportunity to purchase at high volumes allows savings of up to 90% to be achieved.

The company plans to purchase further top textile brands in 2020. This will not only expand its product offerings significantly, it will also have a direct impact on prices.

The group works with numerous distributors, allowing it to be able to choose the most efficient marketing channel for its products at all times. In this way, it can maximise the revenue from the quick sale of its merchandise.

The company does not rely on bank loans, but instead uses subordinated loans, bonds, profit participation rights, and silent partnerships for individuals who can directly benefit from the company's growth with a fixed return, currently at three to five percent.

