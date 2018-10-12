Festive Essentials Selling Fast at Snapdeal's Mega Diwali Sale

by businesswireindia.com

Key Attractions Gold plated jewellery under Rs 599

Festive Sarees under Rs 799

Kids’ Festive wear under Rs 699

Branded luggage minimum 70% off

Cleaning essentials up to 70% off

Cleartrip, MMT, Big Bazar Gift Cards

The top selling items in the electronics category are headphones, beard trimmers, speakers and memory cards in the electronics category

In the home category, the maximum sales were accounted for by water purifiers, bed linen, and kitchen gadgets

Savvy buyers thronged to buy Cleartrip E-Gift Card, with a flat 20% discount, which was topped off with another 15% instant discount on IndusInd and Standard Chartered cards, thus saving a cool 32% for all future travel bookings

In the fashion accessories category, watches below Rs 500 and sunglasses below Rs 700 were the most popular picks

Two out of every three buyers have come from non-metros in the country

In addition to leading national brands, many seller brands are seeing massive consumer buying. Some of the most popular seller brands include I Kall in phones, NYN in beauty, ROOQ in smart watches, Laurels in fashion watches, Royal Son in sunglasses, Veirdo and Maniac in men’s fashion, Trusha, In Beauty and The Bebo in women’s fashion

The Mega Diwali Sale by Snapdeal, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, is attracting value-savvy buyers by the millions.During the first two days of the sale, Snapdeal sold a wide selection of popular electronic items like multi grooming kits, headphones, home security systems, speakers, mixer grinders and pen drives. Men’s fashion like slippers, men’s watches, and perfumes were also well received due to a steep discount on these products. Travel Gift-cards, sunglasses, LED lights, gift cards, refurbished phones also had takers from all parts of the country.According to Snapdeal spokesperson, “In the first two days of our sale, the shipped volumes have more than doubled and continues to grow. The Mega Diwali sale selection is built around products, which are traditionally a part of annual Diwali shopping by families across the country. We are delighted to see buyers loving the selection.”On the third day of its sale, Snapdeal has great offers the on women’s ethnic and fusion fashion, kids’ festive wear, cleaning essentials, dry fruits and jewellery.The Sale has the largest selection of Banarsi, Kanjeevaram, Chanderi, Kasavu, Chanderi, Paithani and Leheriya sarees at huge discounts. Similar offers are also seen in kids’ festive wear including lehenga choli, suit sets, shararas and kurtis, patiala, pattu pavdis and lanchas, and kurtas, pajamas, jackets and dhotis.Traditional India’s favourite gold plated jewellery is also available at a huge bargain.Since Indian families across the country ritualistically clean their homes before Diwali, Snapdeal has a range of specially curated offers on house, kitchen, garden and car cleaning essentials like mops, Scotch-Brite, detergents, dusters, vacuum cleaners, scrubbers, and broom. The platform also has great deals on after cleaning essentials like organisers and declutters.Branded luggage sets from Safari at a minimum 70% discount is lined up for easing festive holiday trips.Snapdeal’s Mega Diwali Sale went live on 10October and will continue for 5 days till 14October.Source: Businesswire