Fight Virus with AI! Pensees Releases Its Intelligent Non-contact Body Temperature Monitoring System

As an AI company that focuses on computer vision and IoT technology, Pensees leverages its AIoT technical advantages to release the Intelligent Non-contact Body Temperature Monitoring System.

Some new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have proved the existence of asymptomatic infection, but "fever" is still an important symptom for screening and distinguishing infected people. Through the deployment of different front-end devices such as a face recognition access control system with a body temperature monitoring module, fast screening and automatic alert can be conducted at public premises such as subways, airports, train stations, bus stations, schools, communities, and enterprises. This latest technology from Pensees can be used to help curb the spread of virus.

With infrared thermal body temperature measuring, Pensees’ Intelligent Non-contact Body Temperature Monitoring System includes intelligent FR access with an integrated temperature screening module and portable thermal temperature screening system with FR capability. The system is able to achieve a maximum temperature deviation of ±0.3°C, in the body temperature range of 30°C～45°C.

Equipped with Pensees’ Singapore inhouse-developed technologies including face detection and body detection, the Intelligent Non-contact Body Temperature Monitoring System will issue real-time alert in forms of voice message, lighting and etc. when abnormal body temperature is detected. This can greatly help relevant staff quickly locate the person with fever and his/her close contacts for blockage, further detection and medical observation.

In the current situation of personnel entering workplace, Pensees’ all-in-one product of face detection, temperature measurement, and visitor management also caters to the demand for temperature monitoring of personnel entering office with efficient and accurate identification, temperature screening and statistical functions.

As a COVID-19 Pre-Approved Solution provider appointed by Infocomm and Media Development Authority of Singapore, Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore can receive 80% reimbursement from Productivity Solution Grant (PSG) when they purchase Pensees Intelligent Facial Recognition Access Control with Temperature Monitoring system. Since the launch in March 2020, Pensees Singapore has received numerous inquiries and requests from the international schools, service apartments, hotels, apartments, and industrial estates for the deployment of the products. The scope of Pre-Approved generic solutions had expanded to help enterprises implement COVID-19 business continuity measures which Pensees Singapore was chosen as one of the solution provider.

