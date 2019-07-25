Final Call for Applications: International Transfer Program at Manipal University

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of India’s leading private university, synonymous with excellence, invites last round of applications from aspiring engineers for its International Transfer Programme offered by International Centre for Applied Sciences (ICAS). This unique program provides engineering aspirants the flexibility to complete first two years of study at MAHE and following two years such as USA, UK, Australia, Germany, Canada, France and many more by transferring their credits obtained from first two years of study. On completion of the programme, the student can obtain an Engineering Degree awarded by the destination international university. In case, students do not opt for the international transfer, they can continue their third year of study at Manipal Academy of Higher Education and on its completion can obtain BSc (Applied Science) degree.

Manipal Edu Building

Over the years, about 160+ foreign universities have been accepting ICAS credits, thus offering a wide range of universities from which the ICAS students can pursue their final two years. The students are free to apply to any other foreign university of their choice thus providing them a wide platform to jump-start a successful career. On completion of program, the student can obtain an Engineering Degree awarded by the destination international university and can either opt for international placement offered or continue their higher studies abroad.

Students aspiring to study abroad can now pursue their dreams and also save close to 40% cost when compared to studying all 4 years of engineering abroad. Over the past, few years ICAS has seen students successfully complete this program and provided them a wide global platform to jump-start a successful career.

The students also benefit from the flexibility of choosing or changing the branch or major area of specialisation after entering the programme at foreign universities For example, a student who has for mechanical branch may change to aircraft or automotive streams

Specializations offered at ICAS:

Aeronautical / Aviation

Chemical

Civil

Computer Science

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical

Mechatronics

Admissions closes on July 31st July 2017. To apply online, please log on to: www.manipal.edu/icas.