First-ever India Gaming Awards Launched to Strengthen Gaming Ecosystem in India

India Gaming Awards is an initiative that was officially launched in 2018 to recognize and encourage creative and technical excellence in the Indian Gaming Industry. In the same vein, India Gaming Awards has announced the official launch of its website to give audiences an unparalleled insight into the creative, inspirational worlds of Skill Games and Casino Gaming in India.

India has one of the world’s largest youth population and is looking to become one of the world’s leading markets in Gaming Sector. The Indian Gaming Industry is currently valued at almost USD 900 million with an estimated annual growth rate of 14.3 per cent. The prospect of the industry is bright to say the least, with millions of gamers across the country enjoying some of the best gaming experiences from games developed by companies in India like Rummy, Poker, Teen Patti, Fantasy Cricket Games, and a host of others. The growth of the industry in India and the acceptance of different kind of Skill Games from companies operating in the country have led to an increase in the number of game developers in the country. However, while many of these companies, such as Ace2three (Nominated in few categories including “Online Rummy Operator of the Year”) and Adda52 (Nominated in few categories including “Online Poker Operator of the Year”) have grown to become a success in India, their efforts remain unrecognized. This is where India Gaming Awards is looking to make a difference, particularly with the launch of the first of its kind website in India.

The India Gaming Awards aims to celebrate innovation, hard work, excellence, advocating fair play and showing that the power of games is beyond entertainment. The platform brings together a diverse group of game players, game developers and notable names.

Landbased and Offshore Casinos are popular in Goa and Sikkim and casinos like Big Daddy Casino or Deltin Royale (Both Casinos nominated for “Casino of the Year”) attracts millions of players every year still there is no forum presently available to reward the success of these companies and India Gaming Awards is planning to address this.

Some categories to be featured at the event include the Best Online Rummy Operators, Online Poker Operators, Operators with Best Mobile Product, Operators with best product, Fantasy Betting Operators and a host of others.

The judges on the panel are selected from the creme de la creme of top Indian Gaming Companies and International Gaming Companies, featuring names like Jaydeep Chakravartty, the Vice President of Nektan Plc, Kelly Kehn, Founder of Kelly A.Kehn Consulting Ltd., and Tony Plaskow, the Commercial Director at Black Cow Technology. Other individuals on the panel are Jay Sayta – well known and respected iGaming India legal expert and Swapnil Chaturvedi, Director at Club Empire Tech Pvt. Ltd. More industry experts are being added as judges on this platform.

The initiative has already started to receive accolades from different stakeholders in the gaming industry. “India Gaming Awards is coming at the best possible time, providing gaming companies the platform to get the recognition they deserve. Having taken part in Global Gaming Awards, EGR Awards and Asia Gaming Awards, I do believe this is a great initiative which will result in growing the overall ecosystem of Gaming Industry in India” said Jaydeep Chakravartty – VP, Nektan Plc.

India Gaming Awards is a platform founded for the recognition and celebration of gaming companies in India that have made their mark in the industry. The goal is to bring their works to the forefront, giving them the attention, they deserve.