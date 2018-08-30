First Mover Advantage for Businesses That Opt for Hiranandani Signature – GIFT City

by businesswireindia.com

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is India’s first operational Smart City and IFSC. Within the IFSC, Hiranandani Signature is the first fully functional commercial space. Hiranandani Signature represents the Green and Sustainable Construction aspects, which have been maintained while creating the commercial tower built as per Global Best Practices.Hiranandani Signature is a unique commercial real estate offering. It has welcomed clients from the reinsurance sector, capital markets including equity share brokers as also the BFSI segment, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank, which are all operational from the IFSC. By end-2018, it is expected that legal firms/ lawyers dealing in International arbitration should also be operational from the IFSC, taking up space in Hiranandani Signature, as would companies from the Gens and Jewelry sector as also data centres.In January 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘rang the bell’ – in form of striking an electric gong – to herald the beginning of BSE’s International Exchange (BSE INX). The BSE INX, which is poised to not only be the fastest in the world, but also one that will trade over a 22-hour cycle every day, is based on the entire first floor of Hiranandani Signature.The fulfillment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream, ‘Hiranandani Signature’ is the first commercial tower which was ready for occupation in time for Vibrant Gujarat 2017. It was an achievement – the Hiranandani team completed the tower within a record 13 months while ensuring the quality of construction. It was a tough target, which was achieved – the completion and handover of India's first IFSC-designated tower, Hiranandani Signature.A few months ago, the 16 storey commercial tower with 4 lakh sq. ft. of office space received ‘Gold Green Rating’ under IGBC’s New Building Rating Program. At the Construction Times Builders Awards – BAM (Builders, Architects, and Building Materials), held recently in Bengaluru, Hiranandani Signature was awarded the ‘Best Commercial Project of the Year 2017-18’. These are among the accolades which the project has been awarded, recognizing its global features.Hiranandani Signature, developed by Hiranandani Communities, is a stunning 16-storey edifice clad in glass, a testimony to Brand Hiranandani’s professionally structured corporate organization. One of India’s leading real estate brands, Hiranandani has pioneered newer technologies, bold design and precision engineering to create landmark residential townships and commercial complexes.The 16 storey tower encapsulates efforts, through 2,111 tons of steel, 8,000 tons of cement and 20636 Cubic Meters of concrete, and makes Hiranandani Signature not just the first commercial tower to be built in GIFT City using Global Best Practices, but also an eco-friendly, ‘Green’ building.Connectivity is the essence of any urban conglomeration evolving from a business city to a global business centre, and for GIFT City, which is 12 km from Ahmedabad and 8 km from Gandhinagar, this is in form of high-speed transport linkages which will seamlessly connect it to important locations in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. Connectivity through the Bullet Train as also new transport technologies like hyper-loop connectivity will enhance linkages. For daily commuter traffic, GIFT City in its vision and objectives has set forth a series of linkages including bus services, BRTS and Metro rail system, in sync with Gujarat’s strong network of roads and railways.The Indian Government is supportive of GIFT City and the positives which it envisages, and for Indian businesses which are looking at going global as also working at global standards, leasing space in Hiranandani Signature would be an apt decision. Tax benefits as also various positives mentioned in the Budget speech by the Hon’ble Finance Minister make it a win-win for business organizations to gain the first mover advantage and plan their global moves from workspaces in Hiranandani Signature, India’s first functional IFSC commercial tower, in GIFT City, Gujarat.Source: Businesswire