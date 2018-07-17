  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
  • Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
  • More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
  • SFI activist attacked in Kerala as CPM alleges PFI behind the attack
  • Mobocracy cannot take over; nobody should take law in their hands: Supreme Court on lynching incidents
  • Court puts onus on state governments, says ‘Draft new laws on lynching’
  • Cops arrest 8 MNS workers after they dug up the road outside the Mantralaya
  • 23 people have been injured after a lava bomb or a flying chunk of molten rock, punctured the boat’s roof in Hawaii
  • As per the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Mahajan will brief the party leaders about the smooth functioning of the session
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Fischer & Schickendantz and Solution Alliance SRL Adopt Andersen Brand in Uruguay

by businesswireindia.com

July 17, 2018

Business Wire India

Fischer & Schickendantz, led by Juan Federico Fischer, and Solution Alliance SRL, led by Juan Ignacio Troccoli, have rebranded this week as Andersen Tax & Legal, a member firm of Andersen Global. The firm, based in Montevideo, entered a Collaboration Agreement with Andersen Global in September 2017, and is now a fully integrated member of the global verein.

 

Juan Federico Fischer remarked, “Andersen is a symbol of quality and is recognized worldwide by both clients and professionals, and is ahead of the game in terms of creating a global firm with integrated tax and legal services. We are truly excited to officially be part of the team.”

 

“Throughout their time with us as a collaborating firm and now a member firm, the team in Uruguay has demonstrated a deep commitment to providing seamless, best-in-class service. Additionally, Juan Federico is a member of Andersen Global’s Latin American regional board, and is the true embodiment of the values that our organization represents. I look forward to strengthening the foundation we have established in South America,” added Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO.

 

The practice in Uruguay is divided in four divisions: Legal, Real Estate Conveyance, Tax & Accounting and Corporate Immigration Services. Fischer & Schickendantz was founded in 2009 and provides services to leading local and multinational companies operating in Uruguay. The firm’s professionals deliver services in a number of practice areas, including mergers & acquisitions, commercial contracts, agribusiness, property conveyance, cross-border tax advice, transfer pricing, accounting, litigation & arbitration.

 

“Andersen Global has a broad international client base, many of whom use Uruguay as an entry point for the region, so having the support to provide best-in-class cross-border services across other countries will be a huge asset to our clientele and team,” said Juan Ignacio Troccoli.

 

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 107 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿