Fivetran Expands in India, Extends Record Growth

Fivetran, an automated data pipeline provider, today announced its expansion in India, opening a new office in Bengaluru and a doubling of its India-based engineering team. Within the past year alone, Fivetran has seen impressive growth on a number of fronts including increasing customer count by more than 75 percent to nearly 1,000, boosting revenue by more than 150 percent and a more than doubling of its global team, now standing near 300 employees.

Fivetran technology removes the final barrier to widespread adoption of data analytics programs — data centralization. With Fivetran, enterprises no longer need to struggle building and maintaining data connectors to each individual data source, a resource-intensive process that slows access to critical data and takes teams away from business intelligence, process enhancement, machine-learning and other business-critical activities. Fivetran’s pre-built connectors automate the entire process within minutes.

“Organizations need access to all of their data in one place, in real time without complex engineering,” said George Fraser, CEO and co-founder of Fivetran. “We are constantly adding new connectors so our customers don’t need to consider how to keep up with the proliferation of cloud apps. We make it easy for them to maintain a granular view of their businesses from sales to marketing to finance to HR.”

“Engineers in our Bengaluru office will play a crucial role in developing Fivetran’s core technology features and products. We are currently looking for top talent to bolster our existing longtime team,” said Vikram Labhe, Managing Director, Fivetran India. “We’re proud that our commitment to an inclusive culture has resulted in an attrition rate of nearly zero percent.”

Fivetran’s India Development Center was founded in 2017 and is currently home to more than half of the company’s worldwide engineering team.

In 2019, Fivetran received numerous industry accolades including: the Deloitte Fast 500, Gartner Insights Customer Choice, Y Combinator Top Companies and as a Great Place to Work. Fivetran was recently named to the Enterprise Tech 30 for 2020. The company’s customer roster includes India brands such as Instamojo and Aasaanjonbs plus ClassPass, Conagra Brands, Jumeirah International, Kiva, Lime, Monzo Bank, Optimizely, Talkdesk, Urban Outfitters, and Square.

In September, Fivetran announced it has received $44 million in Series B funding. Fivetran is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Matrix Partners and CEAS Investments.

Fivetran is the smartest, fastest and most reliable way to continuously load data into your cloud warehouse. Prebuilt, zero-maintenance Fivetran connectors deploy in minutes and completely replicate your applications, databases, events and files — powering comprehensive business insights. Fivetran builds the best schemas and ERDs around, and we protect the continuity of your data projects with automatic schema migrations and micro-batch updates. Fivetran culture flows from a relentless determination to solve a critical data engineering problem — and then perfect the solution. Fivetran also recently launched Fivetran Transformations, a new tool that enables data teams to easily orchestrate in-warehouse SQL transformations with an automated and integrated tool. Learn more here.

