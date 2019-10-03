  • Download mobile app
03 Oct 2019
Flex GBS India Named Top 20 Most Admired Shared Services Organization in 2019

by businesswireindia.com

October 3, 2019

Business Wire India
Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that its Global Business Services (GBS) division in India has been named one of the Top-20 Most Admired Shared Services Organizations in 2019 by SSON Analytics, the global data analytics centre of the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON).
 
Flex GBS India is staffed by more than 5,000 employees and provides centralized services in the areas of Finance, Information Technology, Engineering and Quality, Human Resources, Program Management Global Procurement and Supply Chain to deliver operational excellence to Flex’ global sites.
 
“This recognition is a reflection of GBS India’s continued passion to operational excellence and commitment to be an employer of choice, while providing services to all our global Flex sites,” said Ashutosh Arora, vice president & managing director, Flex GBS, India. “Our constant endeavour is to identify opportunities to enhance our services to enable us to add more value and positively contribute to Flex’s success.”
 
SSON Analytics is the global data analytics centre of the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON), the world's largest and most established community of shared services and outsourcing professionals.
Source: Businesswire

