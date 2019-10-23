FlowerAura Celebrates Relations With Its Premium Diwali Gifts

by businesswireindia.com

The festivities are around the corner, people are all gearing up to celebrate it with pomp and show. This year, celebrate relations with FlowerAura’s premium collection of Diwali gifts.Diwali, the festival of lights is here, and this is the festival where people come together and celebrate the festival with much love and emotion. It is a festival that brings love, generosity, happiness, and also gives us an opportunity to make our loved ones feel special. Exchanging gifts on Diwali is a long-standing tradition that helps enhance the essence of this joyous festival. People satiate in gifts to their family and friends to add warmth and appreciation to the festivities.With the onset of India's biggest festival this year and to double the celebration, FlowerAura has come with its premium range collection of Diwali gifts online specially curated to add a sparkle to the festival this season and are the perfect gift for your loved ones, colleagues, clients, and for everyone who is close to you near and dear. Beginning from the essentials, the gift portal has launched a handful of traditional diyas, lanterns, organic candles, scented candles, wall sconces, and a designer array of wax candles, tealights, hanging light holders to light up the glow on the faces of your loved ones. Another great handpicked selection of premium gifts is listed especially for this occasion including Diwali sweets , Diwali Flowers, Diwali eggless cakes, signature boxes comprising of dry fruits, Ganesh and Laxmi idol set, and traditional toothsome sweets.Adding an element of surprise to the joy of the celebrations the leading florist brings you our special collection of LED Laxmi and Ganesh Lamps, Diwali cushions, and evergreen Diwali plants and Diwali corporate gifts to more than 229+ cities with same-day delivery options so that your love reaches promptly. We make sure your token of love and affection reaches on time to your near and dear ones.This time, unwrapping Diwali gifts is going to be super fun! Let this fun be continued keeping the old traditions in mind. And, to make your gifting experience memorable to don’t miss the chance to send personalize Diwali gifts to your loved ones.Himanshu Chawla, the CEO of the company exclaimed about his big step of adding almost an infinite number of Diwali plants, pinpointing the ascending levels of pollution and the universal fact that now plants have become an important member of your family sitting with you on the dining tables.

Floweraura – India’s leading online gift portal, also offers delicious Bhai Dooj sweets, chocolates, and luxurious grooming kits. Just like Diwali collection, the gift portal's Bhai Dooj gifts for brother and sister are alluring and attractive

Source: Businesswire