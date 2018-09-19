Food India by SIAL Plays Host to an Exciting Culinary and Mixology Competition in New Delhi

The sound of chopping and whisking encapsulated New Delhi as budding chefs and mixologists brought together a culinary storm at Food India by SIAL. The event titled "Culinary and Mixology Competition" in association with the U.S. Premium Agricultural Products was organised as a concurrent special event. Touted as India's biggest culinary challenge, the event brought together top chefs and mixologists to showcase their gastronomics and mixology skills.

Participant Showcasing his Culinary Skill at the Competition

The event organized at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi showcased the finest produce from the American soil. The idea was to highlight the uniqueness and versatility of the U.S. Premium Agricultural Products such as U.S. Cranberries, California Walnuts, Washington Apples, U.S Highbush Blueberry Council and USA Pears.

Participants at Culinary and Mixology Competition Organised by U.S. Premium Agricultural Products

The Culinary and Mixology Competition was a great success with participation from 14 chefs and mixologists across India. The event saw some phenomenal talent where participants created innovative recipes using the finest U.S. Premium Agricultural Products such as U.S. Cranberries, California Walnuts, Washington Apples, U.S Highbush Blueberry Council and USA Pears as the main ingredients.

At the Culinary and Mixology Competition, Nishtha Varshney was awarded the winner of Professional Culinary, Anu Singh and Taranoom Sethi from IICA were declared the winner of amateur culinary, Tarun announced the winner of Amateur Mixology and Mukesh Patwal as the winner of Professional Mixology respectively. The winners created Jelly Modak, Chocolate Crumble, and Mexican twist, with cranberries that were loved by the esteemed jury and audience alike.

"I am thrilled to have won the prestigious Culinary competition. I've always enjoyed experimenting with food and this contest gave me a huge platform to showcase my expertise, appreciating my passion for food and take my culinary journey to the next level. I am grateful that U.S. Premium Agricultural Products has given me this amazing opportunity to showcase my talent," said Nishtha Varshney.

"I would like to congratulate the winners for creating such innovative recipes using U.S. Premium Agricultural Products. It’s great to witness participants using their exceptional talent to showcase the versatility and utilization techniques of some of my favourite products. Needless to say that they went all out with their creativity and took the competition to another level with their outstanding performance,” added Vicky Ratnani, Celebrity Chef and jury member for Culinary and Mixology competition.

About The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC)

The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) USA is focused on promoting the use and consumption of cranberries worldwide. The CMC was established as a Federal Marketing Order in 1962 to ensure a stable, orderly supply of good quality product. The Marketing Order has been amended several times since its inception to further the CMC's ability to expand market development projects in domestic and international markets. Currently, CMC conducts generic promotion activities in the United States, China, India, Mexico, Pan-Europe and South Korea.

To know more, please visit – http://www.uscranberries.in/.