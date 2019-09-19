For All Questions on Diamonds, There Is Only One Answer – FOREVERMARK

by businesswireindia.com

Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, has launched its latest consumer campaign #TrustForevermark to help all prospective buyers allay their doubts, fears and questions that arise when buying diamonds.The campaign reaffirms the trust the brand, Forevermark inspires. It highlights the essence of the brand and the apprehensions consumers face when purchasing a diamond. The campaign was formulated after extensive research conducted by the brand through agency Greycells. It showed that when buying a diamond, consumers are constantly looking for reassurance that they have indeed bought a genuine and natural diamond. The diamond “Question mark” seen across the campaign encapsulates all the concerns of a consumer, establishing Forevermark as the final destination to put at rest, all their diamond-buying anxieties.“A diamond is an emotional purchase to mark a special occasion, however, there are so many anxieties attached to the purchase, that consumers often lose out on the experience. As Forevermark, we want our customer to embrace the festivity behind the purchase and not worry about the genuineness of the product. Through the #TrustForevermark campaign, we aim to reassure the consumer about the assurance the brand provides, being among the world’s most beautiful, natural, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds,” said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India, while speaking about the campaign.The print campaign created by the London-based creative agency Hatched, highlights a uniquely designed question mark, which follows the journey of a diamond from rough to polished, then into beautiful jewelry and finally a Forevermark box at the end of the question mark representing the answer to all queries on diamonds. This pathway of diamonds in the question mark also signifies the journey of responsible sourcing where particular care has been taken to ensure the integrity of each Forevermark diamond.The campaign elucidates the Forevermark promise of being natural, beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. With only less than 1% of the world’s diamonds being eligible to become a Forevermark diamond that comes with a unique inscription number, consumers can trust that they are buying one of the world’s most beautiful diamonds. Forevermark is the only diamond brand in India that provides an inscription card with each diamond corresponding to the unique inscription number on the table, which validates the purchase. A further assurance is provided with the Forevermark Grading Certificate.Forevermark is a testament to the fact that the brilliance of the diamond goes beyond the standard 4Cs. The campaign also brings back three TVC’s initially launched in 2017 and conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India.Apart from the traditional media routes, this diverse multi-media campaign covers rich media innovative banners, video ads on multiple OTT platforms, polygon mapping in catchment areas, engaging content and contests across social media channels including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest. PHD media worldwide is the digital agency supporting this campaign.With on ground events, PR, digital, print, television, radio, outdoor and social media, the #TrustForevermark Campaign by the brand is the largest one yet. It will be rolled out nationally over the next three months targeting 9 Tier I and 41 Tier II cities.Source: Businesswire