Forbes Marshall Lanka Wins the Golden Flame Award for Energy Efficiency Improvement

Forbes Marshall recently won the Gold Flame Award in the Energy Efficiency Improvement category of the Best Energy Services Company, in recognition of contribution to reduce energy use through energy management efforts. The Sri Lanka National Efficiency Awards 2018 are instituted by Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority. The ceremony was held under the patronage of the President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena in Colombo on 21st August 2018.

Loshan Palayangoda (Operations Manager) and Chanaka Mahawatta (Product Manager) receiving the award from Deputy Minister Ajith. P. Perera and Honorable President of Srilanka Maithripala Sirisena. Also in the picture – Ranjith Siyambalapitiya (Minister of Power and Renewable Energy) and Secretary of Ministry of Power and Energy – Dr. B.M.S. Batagoda

Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Deputy Minister Ajith P Perera, Secretary of the Ministry Dr. B M S Batagoda, Chairman of SLSEA Keerthi Wickremarathne, Director – General Ranjith Sepala were also present at this event.

This award ceremony is organised annually by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy and Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, with the objective of developing the efficiency of all the sectors related to power and energy, and advancing the usage of renewable energy sources.

Organisations that present successful energy efficiency projects and conduct organisational missions managing energy sources with excellence are recognised at this award ceremony. This time the Gold Awards were presented in the four categories of progress in energy efficiency, technical assistance in energy efficiency, larger scale hotels and smaller scale productions.

Forbes Marshall is a leading manufacturer of steam engineering and control instrumentation solutions. For over seventy years, our products and services are helping Industry save energy, improve process quality and throughput, and run a clean and safe factory.

Forbes Marshall Lanka is a fully owned subsidiary of Forbes Marshall with a presence of over 25 years in Sri Lanka. Forbes Marshall Lanka has helped to establish the Steam Engineering Training Centre in University of Peradeniya which helps train Sri Lankan engineers in energy efficiency.

Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA) is the apex institution, established by an act of the Parliament, with the objective of taking Sri Lanka towards a new level of sustainability in energy generation and usage, through increasing indigenous energy and improving energy efficiency within the country. It is also the organisation responsible for promoting renewable energy and sustainable development.