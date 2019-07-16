Forbes Middle East Honors Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar With the Top 100 Indian Business Leaders in Middle East 2019 Ranking Him 27th in the List

by businesswireindia.com

It was a quadruple celebration as Datar opened his Al Adil’s 41st super store in Dubai Silicon Oasis, inaugurated by Bollywood beauty Parineeti Chopra, celebrated the silver jubilee of his wedding anniversary and received the coveted gold visa by UAE authorities



Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, Chairman & Managing Director of Al Adil Trading was recently honoured by Forbes Middle East as one of the top Indian business leaders who are making an impact in the Middle East for the year 2019. Dr. Datar was ranked 27th in the illustrious list. Last year he was at 30th position and has moved up 3 places. He was honored for his unparalleled contributions to the retail sector and recognized for his passion and contribution to the advancement of the Middle East region.



Dr. Datar received this award from H.E. Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the UAE and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum. The Top Indian Business Leaders in the M.E. 2019 awards were hosted at Palazzo Versace, Dubai to celebrate the success of the Indian trailblazers at an impressive ceremony that was attended by a crowd of prominent individuals as well as distinguished guests. 2019 will be the seventh consecutive year that Forbes ME is hosting the glamorous evening.



After receiving the award Dr. Datar said, “This is a quadruple celebration moment for me, and I am overjoyed. I accept this award humbly as it inspires me to continue on the path of progress. It is a culmination of the team efforts of all the employees of Al Adil group. We have recently opened our Al Adil’s 41st super store in Lynx towers at Dubai Silicon Oasis, a modern and prestigious free trade zone with state-of-the-art facilities. The inauguration of the new facility took place at the hands of famous Bollywood actress and playback singer Parineeti Chopra in the presence of Maiyadah Tawfeeq Ramadan, Associate Manager at Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. I attended the function with my wife Vandana and sons Hrishikesh and Rohit. A huge crowd was present at the venue to boost our spirit. The stunning and youthful Parineeti mesmerised everyone and made the event a memorable one.”



He further said, “We are extremely proud and privileged to have our spacious store in such a posh and prestigious technology park in Dubai. Our group is in expansion mode and always strives to offer excellent services and quality products to our customers. Recently we have added a new variety of wheat flour named Khapli to our portfolio under our Peacock brand. Khapali is the ancient wheat of the world. It is chemical free and genetically pure. We wish that our customers will get all the health benefits from this new product.”



“Another reason for our family to rejoice the event was that the previous day marked the silver jubilee of my wedding anniversary and as a cherry on the cake I have received the coveted long term gold visa for 10 years by the UAE authorities recently. I will always remain grateful to my wife Vandana, who stood firmly beside me in the ups and downs of my life all these years. She has really made my life complete and content.” Beams Dr. Datar.



Al Adil Trading under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Dhananjay Datar has been instrumental in bringing 9000 Indian products in the UAE. Al Adil has a network of 41 supermarkets, 2 flour mills and 2 spices factories in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman and also a branch of Mumbai Export Division in the name of Masala King Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd in Mumbai, India. Al Adil is on an active expansion mode and has recently opened new outlets in Oman and Bahrain. The company has also diversified into import and export under the special class establishment with trade lines in the US, Canada, Tanzania, Kenya, Switzerland, Italy and Eritrea as well as Kuwait, Oman and the UAE.

