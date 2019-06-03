Forest Hill Golf Country Club Drives Forward with New Permanent Golf Memberships

With the rising wave of enthusiasm for the Golf among people, the membership queues of the elite golf clubs get longer and longer. In fact obtaining a membership for a couple of Golf clubs & ranges in Chandigarh takes as long as 10 to 12 years. Some clubs have even closed their memberships. However, people of tri-city wouldn't have to wait this long now as one of the North India’s leading Golf destinations – Forest Hill Golf & Country Club brings a ray of hope for avid golf lovers of tri-city.

Forest Hill Golf & Country Club

Forest Hill Golf & Country Club is opening limited permanent memberships for Individuals, Service Persons, NRI’s/Foreign Nationals/Diplomats & Corporates. Nestled in the foot hills of picturesque Shivaliks, a round of golf here is a unique experience. The multipurpose modern 9-hole, par-36 Golf range is the only one of its kind. An all-weather high-tech driving range provides golfers an enriching practice and warm-up sessions. The clubhouse comprises a multi-cuisine restaurant, which offers a great place to enjoy good food and special moments with your family and friends in the cool, serene and soothing environment.

As a Member, one can enjoy first-class amenities and benefits at Forest Hill Golf & Country Club and beyond that are unmatched in the industry. They can enjoy access to the endless golf & clubhouse facilities, adventure activities and great family outdoors.

The memberships are limited to 100 members each under Individuals as well as Service Personals categories, 50 members under NRI’s/foreign nationals/diplomats’ category & 20 members under a category aimed for Corporates. The memberships are subject to the approval by the Club Screening Committee and the last date to apply for the membership is 30th June, 2019.

One of tri-city’s premium Golf clubs, Forest Hill Golf & Country Club aims to encourage people to participate and enjoy the club’s wonderful facilities at every opportunity.