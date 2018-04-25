Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables

by businesswireindia.com

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) and PUMA SE signed a global license partnership agreement for the design, development and distribution of PUMA watches and smartwatches through 2028.

“PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands. We are excited to partner with them and bring our world class design and distribution capabilities to the PUMA watch collection,” said Kosta Kartsotis, chief executive officer, Fossil Group.

PUMA and Fossil Group will collaborate on the design and manufacturing of PUMA-branded watches and smartwatches, with products planned to hit the market in 2019. The new products will be available through select department stores, specialty retailers and e-commerce channels in Fossil Group’s extensive global network.

Bjørn Gulden, CEO of PUMA says: “Time makes or breaks athletes, which is why the right partner for watches and wearables is particularly critical to our brand. We are pleased to team up with Fossil Group, whose strong focus on innovation will help us make products that fit the needs of our consumers and the world’s fastest athletes.”

Since 1997 when Fossil Group engaged its first licensing partner, the company has expanded its portfolio of brands to more than 17, now including PUMA. Many of the world’s most recognizable brands look to Fossil Group as the premier partner for timepieces and accessories, which now include wearables for 14 brands in more than 300 styles, distributed in 50 countries and in 21 languages.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. With our newest owned brand, Misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space. We’re committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, kate spade new york, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive wholesale distribution network across 150 countries and over 550 retail locations. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

About PUMA SE

PUMA is one of the world’s leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For over 65 years, PUMA has established a history of making fast product designs for the fastest athletes on the planet. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Golf, and Motorsports. It engages in exciting collaborations with renowned design brands to bring innovative and fast designs to the sports world. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and Dobotex. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit http://www.puma.com.

