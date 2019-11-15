Frankfinn Institute Receives the Award for the "Best Training Partner 2018-19 for Non-Govt. Funded Trainings" Second Time in a Row at the Tourism Hospitality Skill Council – Program Training Partner Meet

Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the World's No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute again made history today. At a glittering ceremony organized by Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council at India International Centre, New Delhi on 14th November' 2019, Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training received the Award for ‘Best Training Partner 2018-19 for Non-Govt. Funded Trainings', second time in a row. Mr. Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC handed over the prestigious award to Mr. Anshul Gauba, Director-Sales and Operations, Frankfinn.

Mr. Anshul Gauba, Director-Sales and Operations, Frankfinn received the prestigious award from Mr. Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC and other senior NSDC officials

Mr. Rajan Bahadur gave the awards to the winners nominated under various categories. Some of the other winners were IL & FS SKILLS, Excelus, Leap Skills.

The Award is instituted to acknowledge the companies who have demonstrated and delivered an outstanding performance in Skilling/Training. This award is in recognition of the Quality Training being provided by Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training through its training centres spread Pan India including the smaller cities. Quality Training & Excellent Placements Track Record has always been the hallmark for Frankfinn. The award of ‘Best Air Hostess Training Institute’ has also been awarded to Frankfinn for Nine years in a row (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019), which is the testimony of the Frankfinn’s Quality Training delivery and Highest Placements Track record.

Frankfinn has received in the past, the Gold Award for ‘Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development’ in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Frankfinn is also an approved Training Partner of NSDC.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has felicitated Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess for ‘Outstanding Contribution in Cabin Crew Training’ in 2019.

Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for detailed Cabin Service Familiarisation for its students. At the end of this training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India.

Frankfinn students have touched the pinnacle of success and have a track record of more than 70% placements across Domestic Airlines, International Airlines, Hospitality, Travel and Customer Service Industry.

The company’s aforesaid awards and recognitions, serve as a testimony to the amount of hard work, entrepreneurship and dedication that has gone into making Frankfinn, a truly global and renowned brand- what it is today, under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Kulvinder Singh Kohli, Founder and Non- executive Chairman, Frankfinn Group.

About Frankfinn

Pioneers in Air Hostess training, Frankfinn provides vocational training to aspirants for jobs of Air Hostesses, Flight Stewards and Ground Hostesses, Air Ticketing Executives and Guest Relation Executives, Front Office Executives in Hotels, Travel Industry and Customer Service Industries, empowering them with world-class opportunities across India and the world. Frankfinn is the only institute in India with an exclusive worldwide tie-up with ICM in its line of business. ICM is an Institute of repute in the UK, which accredits all courses of Frankfinn.