Fresenius Medical Care Seeks Top Accreditation for Health Services in China

by businesswireindia.com

Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s largest provider of dialysis products and services, successfully cemented a strategic collaboration with DNV GL to lead the accreditation of the company’s dialysis service departments and two of its hospitals in China. Through the collaboration, Fresenius Medical Care’s world-leading quality standard will be accredited by DNV GL, a leading independent organization that specializes in risk management and quality assurance services. The official accreditation of Fresenius Medical Care's standards in China will further strengthen the company’s position in one of its key growth markets and nurture patients’ and stakeholders’ trust across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005247/en/

Fresenius Medical Care cemented a strategic collaboration with DNV GL to lead the accreditation of the company’s dialysis service departments and two of its hospitals in China. (Photo: Business Wire)

Using the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO's) international quality management system as a basis, DNV GL will conduct the accreditation for Fresenius Medical Care’s dialysis service departments and two of its hospitals: Hejiang Kangcheng Renal Hospital in Sichuan Province and Kunming Wuhua Healthcare Hospital in Yunnan Province. The accreditations will focus on quality management, clinical service and the physical environment, ensuring that the management model is of an international standard and applied consistently across all services.

Fresenius Medical Care's departments and hospitals adopt a patient-focused, standardized management system, using a set of evidence-based, highly-regulated and sustainable quality standards. The accreditation will make the high standard of care more transparent to Chinese patients and provides proof of the company’s worldwide excellency to them and the wider community.

Mr. Alan Chen, Executive Vice President of Greater China, Fresenius Medical Care, said “Setting the benchmark for providing high-quality medical services has always been a priority for Fresenius Medical Care. This collaboration with DNV GL shows our commitment to transparency and proving best quality care to patients in China. It also confirms our local and global commitment to help patients to access quality care so they can lead more active and fulfilling lives".

Also applauding the collaboration, Mr. Wenyu Kang, Group Senior Vice President of DVL GL, said “We are very pleased to commence this strategic collaboration with Fresenius Medical Care. As leading companies in our two different fields, we have the same approach to safety and sustainability. In this collaboration, we share the vision to provide all patients in China with more efficient and effective medical services”.

DNV GL has extensive experience in successfully certifying management systems and building trust across all industry sectors, including healthcare, for over 150 years in more than 100 countries. The company has provided hospital accreditation services for more than 2,400 hospitals internationally. In China, accreditation conducted by DNV GL has achieved recognition from the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua) and Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China (CNCA).

ABOUT FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.4 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,928 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 333,331 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the company provides related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information, please visit the company’s website: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

ABOUT FRESENIUS KIDNEY CARE

Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care, provides dialysis care services to more than 333,000 people with kidney disease at more than 3,900 facilities worldwide. In Asia Pacific we serve 30,000 patients at nearly 400 clinics. Fresenius Kidney Care supports people by helping to address both the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education and lifestyle support services so they can lead meaningful and fulfilling lives.

As a leader in renal care technology, innovation and clinical research, Fresenius Medical Care's more than 112,000 employees are dedicated to the mission of delivering superior care that improves the quality of life for people with kidney disease.

Fresenius Medical Care will continue to invest in emerging markets and expand its business in the future. As the leading global dialysis provider – from products through to holistic patient care – Fresenius Medical Care is ideally positioned to meet the individual requirements of the various regional markets and, by doing so, actively shape the future of dialysis.

DISCLAIMER

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005247/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005247/en/Source: Businesswire