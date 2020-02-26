Frost and Sullivan in Partnership With VMware Unveils the Hybrid Cloud Maturity Index (HCMI) Assessment for Enterprises

by businesswireindia.com

Need for robust Cloud Migration strategy

More than 60 percent of enterprises surveyed have said that they are using cloud services but do not have strategic objectives aligned with cloud migration.

Hybrid Cloud gaining traction

Hybrid and multi-cloud environments are gaining in-roads as businesses seek flexible IT environments, and vendors introduce new management platforms that support a variety of services and protocols.

Need to upskill the IT workforce

More than 65 percent of organizations have said that a lack of highly trained experts is a challenge for managing Hybrid Cloud environments

Need for Proper Workload Assessment

Some businesses start migrating their workloads to the cloud without proper due diligence of their applications and workloads, which leads to multiple challenges such as less optimized workloads, security issues, etc.

Enterprises need to have a standard process for their workload assessment before migrating any application to a suitable cloud environment.

VMware, Inc. (VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, along with Frost & Sullivan, leading global research and consulting firm, released the Hybrid Cloud Maturity Index (HCMI) 2019 assessment of enterprises. In 2019, 300 enterprises were surveyed on their competence and capability in Hybrid Cloud adoption against a set of technology and strategic excellence criteria.Frost & Sullivan’s HCMI model creates a path for enterprises to evaluate their Cloud journey based on the benchmarking exercise against two aspects – Strategic Excellence and Technology Excellence. This platform aims to help understand the maturity of hybrid cloud adoption in India.According to the assessment, Enterprises realize that cloud is a critical foundation for digital transformation, therefore,have already started to use cloud services. However, onlyin India currently have well-defined strategic objectives aligned to migrating applications to the cloud (SaaS, IaaS, PaaS).“From the enterprises that we assessed, we saw that although Public Cloud is the most used model, Hybrid Cloud is expected to be an industry standard within the coming years and is expected to nearly double in next 2-3 years.”, “Indian organizations are at an interesting juncture where they are determined to leverage technology for development and growth. VMware is positioned better than ever to help Indian organizations get the best out of their technology investments. Adoption of cloud native technologies can give Indian companies an advantage in today's dynamic business environment, helping to promote the Industry 4.0 in the country.”Hybrid cloud are unlocking unprecedented opportunities for businesses to leverage nearly infinite resources across the data center, cloud and edge. IT organizations are increasingly turning to Hybrid Cloud to empower their businesses to deliver the optimal environment for all their applications. The Hybrid Cloud Maturity Index (HCMI) assessment underlines the eagerness of Indian enterprises looking to embrace Hybrid Cloud with adoption likely to double in the next 2-3 years.This is because Hybrid Cloud provides a high level of security, control, and performance while maintaining flexibility, scalability, and economies of scale.”Source: Businesswire