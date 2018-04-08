Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award: IDEMIA Awarded as the Company of the Year in the Global Biometric Authentication Solutions Market

by businesswireindia.com

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is delighted to announce that it received Frost & Sullivan’s 2017 Global Biometric Authentication Solutions Company of the Year award. As such, Frost & Sullivan recognizes IDEMIA’s best-in-class and future-facing technology, customer-centric support, game-changing industry innovations and superior overall performance.

Against a background of growing security pressures, companies need to adopt more robust and comprehensive solutions to prevent identity theft and safeguard their assets. Biometrics offers a real opportunity to tighten security while making people’s everyday lives easier. Frost & Sullivan’s independent analysis confirms IDEMIA’s proven technology is ahead of its time and is world class in terms of growth, innovation, and leadership.

For this award, Frost & Sullivan analysts reviewed two key factors: Visionary Innovation & Performance and Customer Impact. When issuing its findings, Frost & Sullivan highlighted the superior performance of IDEMIA’s frictionless biometric authentication solutions, which provide end-users seamless identity verification based on real-time face, iris, or fingerprint recognition in business premises or, for example, airports. Frost & Sullivan analysts also acknowledged IDEMIA’s ongoing innovation and customer-focused technology that offers biometric authentication technology for use in everyday objects including smartphones and payment cards.

Falling under the Augmented Identity banner, IDEMIA’s solutions draw on a vast array of highly advanced biometric authentication and ID verification technologies to enforce one straightforward thing, namely “only you can be you.” IDEMIA’s best-in-class technologies overcome challenges that typically include coping with peak volumes and continuing to work even when the light is very bright. Deployed all around the globe IDEMIA’s solutions are extremely accurate to protect both individuals and businesses.

Jean-Christophe Fondeur, Executive Vice-President for R&D activities at IDEMIA, said: "We are thrilled we have been awarded Frost & Sullivan’s Global Company of the Year award for our biometric authentication solutions. We are proud to invent cutting-edge technologies that are acknowledged by independent experts and our clients."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Analyst, Tara Semon said: “As a direct result of its innovation-focused mission, IDEMIA delivers ground-breaking technology that is well ahead of its time, securing IDEMIA’s position as a leader in the biometric authentication industry”.

