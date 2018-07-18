Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cisco for Its Cyber Security Capabilities and Customer Experience Solutions at the 2018 India ICT Awards

by businesswireindia.com

Network Security Vendor of the Year

Cyber Security Analytics Platform Vendor of the Year

Datacenter and Software Defined Networking Security Vendor of the Year

Contact Center Vendor of the Year

Talking about the recognition, Parminder Kaur, Associate Director,

Digital Transformation Practice

,

Frost & Sullivan

, said, “Cisco has had an excellent year in demonstrating technology innovation and leadership across enterprise infrastructure segments. It delivered excellent customer experience through its contact center solutions and had garnered appreciation from enterprises for its cutting-edge technology. Its focus on enterprise and data center security has grown manifold in the Indian enterprise security segment. It has continued to gain significant mindshare amongst enterprises with its comprehensive range of products and services that meet varying customer requirements.”