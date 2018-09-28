Frost & Sullivan to Honor Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw with the 2018 GIL Visionary Leadership Award at its Growth Innovation & Leadership (GIL) India Summit in Mumbai

Business Wire India
Frost & Sullivan is delighted to announce the recipient of 2018 GIL Visionary Leadership Award
, who is a pioneer in the biotechnology industry in India and the founder of country’s leading biotechnology enterprise – Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson & Managing Director, Biocon Limited
. The award will be bestowed at the tenth edition of Frost & Sullivan’s annual flagship event, the Growth Innovation & Leadership (GIL) India 2018 Summit
, on October 10th
at Hyatt Regency, Mumbai.
Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been pivotal in redefining the biotechnology landscape through Biocon’s initiatives and breaking new ground in the Indian market. Her inspirational story started from the garage of her rented house in Bengaluru. Despite daunting challenges in her entrepreneurial journey, she conquered all odds. Her diligence, perseverance and true visionary leadership made Biocon Limited Asia’s premier biopharmaceutical company. Her belief in "affordable innovation" has been the driving philosophy for the company that has successfully delivered the best therapeutics to patients across the globe.
Her visionary journey has earned her several coveted titles and awards, both national and international, including India’s coveted civilian awards, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, as well as, the highest French distinction, Knight of the Legion of Honour. She is the recipient of the “Advancing Women in Science and Medicine” (AWSM) Award for Excellence 2017 given by The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, USA; Othmer Gold Medal given by the USA based Chemical Heritage Foundation; and Global Economy Prize for Business by Germany's Kiel Institute. TIME magazine featured her among the “100 Most Influential People in the World”; Fierce Biotech titled her “World's 25 Most Influential People in Biopharma”; Forbes magazine ranked her world’s “100 Most Powerful Women” and Fortune magazine as ‘Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Asia-Pacific’; the only Indian on Forbes' list of 'World's Self-Made Women Billionaires' and many more. She has also featured among the “Top 10 Medicine Maker Power List”, an index of the 100 most influential people across the globe in the field of medicine, being recognized consecutively for the third year since 2015.
Announcing the 2018 GIL Award, Aroop Zutshi
, Global President & Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan said, “Frost & Sullivan is extremely honored to recognize Ms
. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
with the “
2018 GIL Visionary Leadership Award”.
Her journey in the world of entrepreneurship is truly inspiring, and she is an epitome of prodigious vision and determination. Her pioneering spirit, unmatched determination and futurist approach toward her company and philanthropy will be a benchmark for society for years to come.”
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is not just known for her entrepreneurial proficiency but also for her mission to make a global impact in terms of affordable access to healthcare. Her Biocon Foundation focuses on the primary healthcare centers, telemedicine initiatives, health awareness programs, public health and sanitation initiatives and preventive screenings for oral and cervical cancer. Through the Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation (MSMF), she supports underprivileged cancer patients with financial aid, counselling and nutritional support during treatment. The Mazumdar Shaw Center for Translational Research (MSCTR), a non-profit research institute set up by her, is dedicated to translation of biomedical research, developing scientific breakthroughs that lead to more effective treatments for affordable cancer-care. She believes in sustainability in philanthropy and likes being termed a “compassionate capitalist” rather than being called a philanthropist. She is also the second Indian to join the “Giving Pledge
”, a global initiative that encourages billionaires to give the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes. She has been named among Asia-Pacific's 48 'Heroes of Philanthropy' by Forbes magazine.
Frost & Sullivan’s GIL Visionary Leadership Award recognizes eminent individuals and global business leaders who over the course of their careers have demonstrated significant excellence in driving Growth, Innovation and Leadership through their personal contributions and efforts in the industry along with a significant social impact.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw joins an elite roster of visionaries, innovators and leaders who have received this award previously, including corporate honchos such as Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anu Aga, Neftaly Malatije, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Sir Richard Branson, Mitchell Baker, and Jack Andraka.
In its 10th
consecutive year, GIL India 2018 will provide the insight to fuel sustainable top-line revenue growth, create customer value and develop long-term competitive advantage
. The summit’s theme – “Leading and Winning in an Era of Unprecedented Change”, will provide an opportunity to the participants to discover exclusive content on accelerating delivery of business solutions for the digital economy, changing mobility landscape and major transformations in the healthcare sector. Frost & Sullivan’s industry specialists will also share strategic guidance, expert insights and actionable ideas on the hottest 50 Technologies.
Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders will share their perspectives and will be joined by senior decision makers and visionaries such as
Nick Gliddon, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited; Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Shankar Venugopal, Vice President, Mahindra & Mahindra; Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, CIO, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.; Subhash Shelke, Vice President – Delivery SAP Basis Projects, Essar Group, and others. These interactive sessions will capture the power of the collective wisdom, as well as offer engaging exercises to spark strategic ideas on key topics.
Frost & Sullivan will also recognize India’s most pioneering establishments at the 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet
, to be held in the evening of the same day after GIL India 2018. The awards will recognize and honor pioneering companies showcasing leading business models and operational excellence.
