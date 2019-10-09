Frost & Sullivan’s "GIL 2019: India" to Focus on Business Model Innovation and Emerging Digital Enablers Creating Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities

Business Wire India
Frost & Sullivan is all set to host the 11th
edition of the Growth, Innovation, and Leadership Summit India 2019
on 16th
October at Hyatt Regency, Mumbai. The event aims to discuss insights on the “Future of Business: Revolutionize Customer Engagement, the Workforce & Business Models”.
In this era of unremitting change, organizations need to accelerate their rate of innovation and reimagine their business models. Disruption being the new norm in today’s world, the agility of an enterprise will also determine its growth journey.
Talking about disruption, business model innovation and technology advancements across industry ecosystem, Sarwant Singh
, Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan
, said, “India is in the midst of an accelerated transformation, fuelled by technological, economic, and social trends. Digital technologies, 5G, and e-Commerce are creating vibrant new business models even as social heterogeneity is intensifying. As a result, we will see the emergence of a platform-based economy characterized by business models that mirror the Indian consumer’s move towards digitally-driven, on-demand services.”
Frost & Sullivan thought leaders will share their perspectives and uncover tools and tactics to fuel sustainable top-line revenue growth, create customer value, and deliver a long-term competitive advantage. The Summit will showcase a thought-provoking keynote session titled "Life beyond Plastics"
by Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner, Trust Legal.
Being a climate change lawyer, his session will share insights on India's giant step toward addressing the climate emergency and reducing plastic usage.
Industry experts from varied industries such as Information & Communication Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, and Energy will discuss the Future of Business in India to 2030. The dynamic speaker roster includes:
- Mr. C.J. Iyer, Executive Director, Head of Mumbai Refinery, Bharat Petroleum
- Mr. K. Ganesh, Serial Entrepreneur, Partner – GrowthStory.in
- Mr. Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India and SAARC
- Mr. Ashish Iyer, Managing Director, Mistry Ventures
- Mr. Ganesh Iyer, CEO, Symphony Ventures India
- Ms. Radhika Rao, Senior Vice President Economics & Strategy Research, DBS Bank, Singapore
Frost & Sullivan’s Visionary Innovation Group
as part of its future casting exercise will help identify the most meaningful Mega Trends and focus on those with the greatest potential impact on growth. The CXO workshop will focus on an interactive collaborative session to review 12 Mega Themes, which will shape businesses and society and evaluate opportunities for growth.
Why is ‘GIL 2019: INDIA’ a must-attend Summit for C-level Executives:
- To discuss and understand where India is set to go from now to 2030.
- How are businesses in India demonstrating their preparedness around strategy, technology, society, and talent?
- Learn about the new and emerging business models, cross-industry ecosystems, and the changing customer dynamics.
- Recognize the aspects of disruption brought in by electrification and India’s perception as well as cognizance.
- Gain insights from Frost & Sullivan’s industry experts on elements set to transform the industry landscape. Learn from successful case studies on operational transformation best practices – covering people, process, systems, and fresh perspectives into existing and emerging digital enablers.
This year, the Frost & Sullivan 2019 ‘GIL Visionary Leadership Award’ will be conferred to distinguished philanthropist, Mr. Azim Premji
, Founder Chairman, Wipro Limited. Inducted into the GIL Hall of Fame at the event, Mr. Premji will become a part of an elite roster of leaders such as Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Richard Branson, Jack Andraka, Desmond Tutu
, and other visionaries.
The Summit will introduce concurrent roundtable sessions, which will capture the power of all participants’ voices, insights and experiences. Topics include top global and Indian mega trends in the food industry – emerging technologies that are poised to disrupt the Future of Food Industry; Electrification; Future of Energy – Innovative Energy Technologies and Sustainable Solutions, Futuristic Battery Technologies, etc.
The Summit will be followed by Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India Best Practices Awards Banquet
, to be held in the evening on the same day, recognizing establishments in India showcasing leading business models and operational excellence across industries. This year the awards banquet aims to recognize industry players across 5 categories – Transformational Health, TechVision, Industrial Automation & Process Control, Emerging Market Innovation, and Information & Communication Technologies.
The event is supported by our Media Partners – Automation Connect, Automotive -Techonology.com, AutoTech Review, CIO Insider, Commercial Vehicle, DigiAnalysys, Industrial Automation
and MTLEXS.
