Fujifilm to Sponsor the World Marketing Summit 2019, Organized by Professor Philip Kotler, as Global Partner, and to Launch a Special Interview Website

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno)(TOKYO:4901) is pleased to announce that it will sponsor the World Marketing Summit 2019 as a global partner.

The World Marketing Summit was launched in 2010 by Professor Philip Kotler of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, widely known as the “Father of Modern Marketing”. International organizations, government institutions, companies and researchers from around the world take part in the summit which, under the theme of “Marketing for a New Reality”, addresses various social issues from a marketing perspective, looking for sustainable solutions.

Fujifilm Group, as a core management principle, focuses on contributing to the resolution of social issues through our business activities. That policy coincides with the vision of the World Marketing Summit. At the summit, with other participants from around the world, Fujifilm aims not only to engage in a deeper discussion of new marketing techniques, but also explore ways to contribute to the growth of the global economy.

When the summit was held in Tokyo in 2017, FUJIFILM Holdings Chairman and CEO Shigetaka Komori debated the role of corporations in society together with Professor Kotler and both shared the same view that “Marketing is not simply a sales promotion tool. Rather, it should be used by corporations as a business strategy to fulfill their social responsibility.” This also coincided with Fujifilm’s vision.

In addition to the World Marketing Summit Tokyo 2019 scheduled to be held on October 9, events are scheduled in around 20 countries worldwide. Fujifilm representatives plan to speak at events in a total of 10 countries, including Japan, Italy, the UK, Turkey, the US, Canada, Brazil, Myanmar, Thailand and India. Fujifilm will explain how it reinvented itself in the face of digitalization in order to reemerge as a company that can continuously achieve innovative developments in healthcare and other diverse range of fields.

(World Marketing Summit website: https://www.worldmarketingsummitgroup.org/

World Marketing Summit 2019 Tokyo website: https://wmsj.tokyo/en/)

To coincide with the World Marketing Summit, Fujifilm is publishing a special interview with Professor Kotler on Fujifilm’s business transformation. The interview is available on the website of our global branding campaign, NEVER STOP. (Interview website: https://brand.fujifilm.com/neverstop/en/kotler/)

Professor Philip Kotler

Professor Philip Kotler, the distinguished Professor of International Marketing at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, IL. USA., is regarded as the most renown marketing guru and Father of Modern Marketing. His book 'Marketing Management’, now is 17th edition is the most widely used marketing textbook in the world.

With over sixty books and one hundred and fifty articles on marketing, and having consulted some of the world’s leading corporations, NPOs and even countries on their marketing and branding efforts, Professor Kotler has become synonymous with marketing.

