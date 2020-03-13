Fujitsu Image Scanner fi-800R: The Highly Versatile and Ultra-Compact Document Scanner

by businesswireindia.com

Fujitsu Solutions India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of the next generation of scanning innovation, the Fujitsu fi-800R. It is a dramatically compact and versatile A4 document scanner capable of scanning all types of documents including passports and IDs while maintaining a reduced footprint.“As the smallest document scanner in its classand ultra low footprint, the fi-800R is the ideal scanning solution for limited workspaces such as reception desks and service counters,” said Mr. Hirotoshi Kakegawa, Head, IPG Division, Fujitsu Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. “In order to meet today’s increased front-office demands, we have developed a new compact scanner that handles IDs and passports as well as mixed batches and continuous ADFdocument scanning. The scanner also comes with our industry-first technologythat corrects skewed documents one at a time as well as a software that checks document orientation and sorts documents for simplified pre-scanning operation.



Based on a study by PFU Limited, a subsidiary of Fujitsu Ltd. (as of Sep. 5, 2019) on installation space (dimension specified on datasheet product specifications) of stored ADF image scanners that scan A4 portraits at 30 ppm/60 ipm or more. ADF stands for “Automatic Document Feeder”. Based on a study by PFU Limited (as of Sep. 5, 2019) MRZ stands for “Machine Readable Zone”.

The fi-800R is the smallest scanner in its class and is designed to fit in any limited space. Equipped with a Dual Path Mechanism, the device comes with Return Scan, perfect for scanning passports and booklets and U-turn Scan, suitable for continuous scanning. The scanner automatically switches to the appropriate path depending on the location where documents are loaded so that users can complete scanning a mixed batch of documents at once without any interruptions to switch the paths on the scanner or profile settings in the software.The “Return Scan” enables users to scan documents of up to 5 mm thick and complete start to finish in front of the scanner. Designed for reception use, the device easily scans identification documents such as thick plastic cards or passports, as well as folded documents, all without requiring a Carrier Sheet. Documents are ejected from where they were originally fed, enabling users to scan and retrieve documents efficiently.Equipped with 20 sheets (A4 80 g/m² or Letter 20 lb) of ADF, the fi-800R scans A4-size documents continuously at a high speed of 40 ppm/80 ipm (color, 200 dpi/300 dpi). With the “U-turn Scan” method, documents are fed from the top of the device and ejected back on the top. Using the Automatic Stacking Technology, the stacker starts extending as scanning is initiated and folds itself away when done. All these features contribute to the scanner’s space-saving design, and allow users to scan, organize and retrieve documents while multi-tasking.The fi-800R has advanced feeding mechanisms that ensure steady scanning, eliminating the need to rescan documents. The Automatic Skew Correction, which corrects skewed documents one by one, prevents documents from jamming and cutting off part of the image, even when documents are roughly set. The Active Separation Structure, another new mechanism, prevents multifeed errors by applying an adjusted optimal amount of pressure to separate documents, according to the thickness or condition of a document to be scanned. Even when the scanner is used at a reception desk or service counter where quick operation is required, it ensures steady scanning and supports smooth workflow without keeping customers waiting.The functions of PaperStream IP scanner driver and PaperStream Capture software for fi Series have been further enhanced to improve operators’ overall productivity, by reducing the number of steps before and after scanning. For passport scanning, information such as passport number, name and nationality, which is contained in MRZarea of the passport, can be extracted by PaperStream Capture for the efficient entry of customer information. The Front Side Detection function automatically determines the front and back sides to organize scanned images in correct order based on the facial photo on a passport or ID card, so that users do not have to check whether or not documents are scanned in facing upward. Once enabled, the Automatic Profile Selection can produce the best scanned images without sorting documents beforehand.Source: Businesswire