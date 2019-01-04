Future Consumer Ltd. Introduces Braille Friendly Products on World Braille Day

Future Consumer Limited (FCL) launches braille friendly packaging for their body wash brand, ThinkSkin with Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain of Indian Men’s Blind Cricket Team on World Braille Day. Priced at the rate of a soap, ThinkSkin is a contemporary body wash brand that aims to upgrade customers from using soap to body wash. The launch of braille packaging is in line with the company’s vision of representing FMCG 2.0 industry and empowering the consumer experience.

L to R: Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain of Indian Men’s Blind Cricket Team, Keshav Biyani, Head – Home and Personal Care, Future Consumer Limited and Ashni Biyani, Managing Director, Future Consumer Limited unveiling Braille friendly ThinkSkin body wash packs on World Braille Day

Challenging soaps, ThinkSkin is influencing the bathing ritual by offering trendy bath products like exotic body washes at an affordable range. Braille enabled ThinkSkin bottles is a new age FMCG 2.0 approach by FCL and is carefully designed for easy access and recognition of the bottle for the visually impaired. The new range was unveiled through a special campaign featuring Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain of Indian Men’s Blind Cricket Team highlighting the importance of the sense of touch. While, the sense of touch is used by everyone for various purposes there are some who depend only on their sense of touch this forms the core thought of the campaign.

ThinkSkin #GiftOfTouch

Campaign Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JupMqaJ203k&feature=youtu.be

Speaking about introducing innovative packaging, Ashni Biyani, Managing Director, Future Consumer Limited says, “As an FMCG 2.0 company, we offer innovative products that make life easier for our consumers. Braille packaging is a small step towards assisting the visually impaired in their daily routine. As a brand ThinkSkin empowers consumers to upgrade to body wash at the price of the soap. We will soon introduce never seen before innovation in product and packaging that will take consumer experience to the next level.”

Sharing his views, Keshav Biyani, Head – Home and Personal Care, Future Consumer Limited says, “Advancements in technology gives us an opportunity to experiment not only with the core product but also with the packaging. Braille friendly products is just the tip of the iceberg. In the months to come consumers will experience products that will have a unique differentiation from what is currently available in the market.”

Staying in line with its inclusive approach, FCL will soon be launching more braille friendly products in various other categories like spices, sauces and multiple home care products. Crafted for the visually impaired, Braille Packaged body washes will be available at Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar GenNXT, Nilgiris, Heritage and Easyday stores in the country.

About Think Skin

Think Skin is a contemporary and quirky brand in the body wash category. Priced at the rate of a soap, Think Skin primarily aims to change India's bathing ritual and encourage consumers to upgrade from soap. Think Skin aims to democratize the use of body wash as the primary bathing product by highlighting the benefits of using a body wash over a soap and making the product affordable to everyone with aggressive pricing.

About Future Consumer Limited (FCL)

Future Consumer Limited (FCL), a part of the Future Group, operates in the Food and FMCG space with 27 brands in over 65 categories. FCL is constantly expanding its already existing vast portfolio of established Food & FMCG brands. Currently it caters to various categories such as Basic Foods, Ready to Eat Meals, Snacks, Beverages, Personal Hygiene Care and Home Care. FCL has also set up India Food Park at Tumkur, Karnataka in partnership with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India. Spread in 110 acres of land, this state-of-the-art food park facilitates end-to-end food processing along the value chain (grading, sorting, pulping, packaging & distribution) from the farm to the market.