Future Hi-Tech Batteries Aims at Becoming Indias Leading Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturer

India is a vast country where meeting power demands of the ever-increasing population is nothing less than a challenge. Constant efforts and innovations are being made to generate power so that not a single corner is not left under darkness.

Ms. Gagandeep Kaur, ED and Sales Head, Future Hi-Tech Batteries

Solar panels and rechargeable batteries are making the lives of people easier wherever electricity is not in abundance. Moreover, a shift is being witnessed as people are understanding the importance of renewable energy. There is a surge in demand for rechargeable batteries and solar panels.



With an aim to revolutionise the Indian market, Future Hi-Tech Batteries is working in a similar direction by manufacturing state of the art Lithium-ion batteries. Future Hi -Tech Batterries is an Indian company whose objective is to ensure that people should 'never feel powerless'.



It aims at giving a stiff competition to foreign manufacturers and brands by providing superior quality lithium-ion batteries backed by innovation and after sales service. Another advantage is that they are Made In India.



"Future Hi-Tech has a strong domain knowledge and boasts of a strong advisory panel. It is a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), MIA, MICA registered company. Also, it is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 18001:2007 certified company," said Mr. Marjara, CEO, Future Hi-Tech Batteries.



"We are following the footsteps of our former Managing Director, late Shri JP Singh. He was a visionary and a renowned banker with 26 years of experience in financial management and was also a legal advisor to many organizations. He was a recipient of four 'All India Awards' for excellence in customer service, deposit mobilisation and reduction in non-performing assets," Mr. Marjara further added.

"We are passionate about bringing green energy to India by setting up this first of its kind manufacturing unit of Lithium cells and batteries. We are committed to delivering world-class energy solutions in a safe, reliable, efficient and environmentally sound manner. We believe renewable is the future, hence we are working towards 'Green Energy, Greener Earth'," said Ms. Gagandeep Kaur, ED and Sales Head, Future Hi-Tech Batteries.



The company has made strategic tie-ups with global players for manufacturing Lithium-ion batteries, for that is the future. Future Hi-Tech has previously made technical collaborations with premier institutions in the country such as IIT Kharagpur, IIT Patna, CSIR, CECRI, Punjab University, during it's research and development phase.



At Future Hi-Tech, products are designed by following strict cell grading process in order to ensure that only the best reaches it's customers.



From a low volume to a high quantum of production, it has the capability and industry expertise to meet the unique needs of all OEMs’. It's technically skilled team is designing and manufacturing custom battery solutions for Lithium-ion battery and allied systems.



This 100% Indian firm is equipped with sophisticated machinery from the USA, Japan and China for manufacturing and testing. It also has modern in-house Quality Control and Testing Facilities.