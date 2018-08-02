02 Aug 2018, Edition - 1115, Thursday
- The DRDO has developed both high-altitude and low-altitude anti-ballistic missiles
- Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accepted the Maratha community’s demand for reservation in education and jobs
- Three foreign nationals (one Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian) working in Kabul killed by unknown gunmen
- Supreme Court restrains media from telecasting images and videos of minor rape victims even in blurred and morphed form
- Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the invitation for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony
- Anissia Batra Death Case — Delhi HC has granted 4 weeks to Crime Branch to probe the case and file status report
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits Kauvery hospital to enquire about DMK’s M Karunanidhi’s health
- PM Modi chairs high level meeting with his top Ministers
- NDA cabinet has approved a bill which restores the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals
- BJP issues a 3 line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha, important bill to be taken up
Futuresoft Solutions Wins 2 Accolades at IDG Media ChannelWorld 2018 Awards
by businesswireindia.com
August 2, 2018
Business Wire India
FutureSoft Solutions (FSPL), a leading consulting, technology and next-generation systems integration company and was recently felicitated with 2 recognitions at ChannelWorld 2018 Awards. FSPL bagged the coveted Premier100 Award for 2018 for its future-ready approach as an enterprise IT channel partner.
FSPL was also inducted into the Premier 100 Hall of Fame for winning the ChannelWorld Premier 100 Award for the fourth time in succession; a testimony of the company’s strong performance year on year.
Commenting on the achievement; Vipul Datta, Chief Executive Officer – FSPL said, “The awards are a testament of our commitment for proving best-in-class technology-enabled business solutions and services to our ever-growing customer base. I would like to thank all our esteemed clients for partnering with us and the entire team at FSPL for their persistent efforts. I am sure going ahead we will set new benchmarks in IT services and system integration powered by our strong focus on innovation.”
The ChannelWorld Premier 100 awards instituted by IDG Media recognizes the best Solution Providers, Systems Integrators, Value-added Re-sellers, and Independent Software Vendors in India.
“This year’s award theme, The Imaginative 100, reflects the emergent role of leading IT enterprise channel partners in making paradigm changes to their own business as well as their customers to adjust to the new technology and business landscape. These winners are truly the Premier100 technology channel partners in the country and have set new benchmarks for the industry,” said Yogesh Gupta, Executive Editor at IDG India
Source: Businesswire