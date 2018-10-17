Fyndus App Offer Rebates and Coupons to Its Customers in Chennai

by businesswireindia.com

indigenous online market space brings forth tons of discounts and coupons for each purchase without any catch. It also works towards effectively establishing connections between offline and online stores. Your neighborhood boutique’s discounts will be displayed on this location-based app.

With over 3 lakh downloads in two cities alone, the app allows merchants to attract a large number of users through quickly updating its brand. The exclusive access to this large customer base also increases footfall. The number of users would multiply with each visit (

. The app’s user interface provides quick-access and is easy to use. With flash-like feedback unlike other services, Fyndus finds a unique place in the online retail space.

The app which was started two years ago, was carefully crafted to ensure that local business does not go to ruins. It is common to see stores closing down because of their inability to compete with the crazy online discounts and rates. Fyndus cuts through the chaos and works with local entrepreneurs to monetize their business online.

This carefully crafted app took two years to shape. With an entire year of progress, the app seeks to go further with better deals for the public. The app presents daily unlimited deals, one-rupee deals on a weekday and special exclusive offers. On the app, one can also find products in the Rs. 99 and Rs. 149 range. When we say light on the pocket, we mean it.

The invite and earn programme proves that 350+ sellers will provide one with greater access to newer rebates.

