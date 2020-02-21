Galderma Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication from Phase 2 Study of Investigational Therapy Nemolizumab in Patients with Moderate to Severe Prurigo Nodularis

by businesswireindia.com

Results from Phase 2 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Nemolizumab met the primary endpoint of a greater improvement in Peak Pruritus Numerical rating scale (PP-NRS) from baseline to Week 4 compared to placebo.

Nemolizumab was recently granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients suffering from prurigo nodularis.



Galderma announced that The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published full results from the Phase 2 study of its investigational therapy nemolizumab in adult patients suffering from moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis (PN).

PN is a rare, potentially debilitating, chronic skin condition with thick skin nodules covering large body areas and associated severe pruritus. It frequently leads to a severe quality of life impairment. Nemolizumab is a first-in-class investigational monoclonal antibody that blocks signaling of IL-31 that play a key role in the pathogenesis of PN. Nemolizumab’s safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

In this study, 70 patients with moderate to severe PN and severe pruritus were randomized to receive subcutaneous nemolizumab 0.5 mg/kg every 4 Weeks from baseline to Week 8 or matching placebo injections (at weeks 0,4 and 8). Nemolizumab met the primary endpoint of a greater improvement in Peak Pruritus Numerical rating scale (PP-NRS) from baseline to Week 4 compared to placebo. The baseline PP-NRS was 8.4 in both groups. At week 4, in nemolizumab arm PP-NRS was reduced from baseline by 4.5 (53.0%) compared to 1.7 (20.2%) in placebo; P<0.001. All the other measures showed a significant difference in patients taking nemolizumab. At week 18 (10 weeks after the last dose), 38 percent of the patients who received nemolizumab were clear or almost clear of PN compared to 6 percent of the patients who received placebo; P=0.001. Nemolizumab was well tolerated and no imbalance in adverse events was observed between the two groups. The full publication is available at https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1908316

“Prurigo nodularis is known to have a profoundly negative impact on quality of life of patients, and despite significant unmet needs, there are currently no registered therapeutic options” said Dr Thibaud Portal, Global Head of Prescription medicines at Galderma. “The Phase 2 study results indicate that nemolizumab may have a key role to play for patients with moderate to severe prurigo nodularis. We are fully committed to test this drug further in Phase 3 studies and determined to bring solutions for patients suffering from prurigo nodularis.”

“The New England Journal of Medicine publication brings important attention to prurigo nodularis, where it has been very challenging for clinicians to take care of their patients in the absence of any registered therapy targeting prurigo nodularis” said Sonja Ständer, M.D., Center for Chronic Pruritus, Department of Dermatology, University of Münster, Germany and lead author of the NEJM paper. “We are encouraged by the consistent findings across this study and look forward to further clinical investigation with nemolizumab.”

In November 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to the investigational therapy nemolizumab for the treatment of pruritus associated with PN. Galderma is actively preparing for the initiation of a Phase 3 pivotal program with nemolizumab in adult patients with PN in 2020.

About Nemolizumab

Nemolizumab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody, is directed against the IL-31 receptor alpha, which blocks signaling from IL-31. Nemolizumab, initially developed by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., was subsequently licensed to Galderma in 2016 – worldwide except Japan and Taiwan. Nemolizumab is an investigational agent under clinical development and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

About Galderma

Galderma, the world's largest independent global dermatology company, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio of prescription medicines, aesthetics solutions and consumer care products. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005309/en/

Source: Businesswire