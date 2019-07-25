Gardens at Hiranandani Estate, Thane Echoes Maintenance of Biodiversity and Preservation of Species: Dr Niranjan Hiranandani – Co-Founder and MD – Hiranandani Group

by businesswireindia.com

The verdant green ecosystem to enhance serenity and tranquility quotient in the integrated township like Hiranandani Estate. The verdant green surrounding enhances the quality of air and hence the quality of life of the residents of integrated Township at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. While the lush, sprawling greenery is nature’s bounty, it is also human effort which makes it a reality. The horticulture team is dedicated to maintain and nurture flora and fauna of the township which adds calmness quotient to the hustling-bustling township. The innovation and creation of green spaces in terms of gardens, vertical gardens, beautifully manicured landscaped, the indigenous plantation has elevated the ornamental scenic value of the township. The Horticulture team of Hiranandani has also recently bagged awards and accolades from Thane Municipal Corporation for its innovation and Excellence in horticulture adorns.In the category, ‘Maintenance of whole Complex Garden’, awards have been conferred on Hiranandani Estate, Thane by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Tree Authority in the year 2019. Dr Niranjan Hiranandani rejoices the victory of its winning horticulture team and says that Hiranandani Group has been committed to the natural and balanced development. It has envisioned the luxury of green ecosystem amidst sprawling developments since its inception which characterize its townships globally distinct.There are five major aspects to creating and maintaining such a huge garden, spread over a vast area – first, use of native and indigenous plants; second, opt for plants that attract birds and butterflies; third, usage of creepers on walls to reduce temperature within premises; fourth, the impact on air pollution and finally, the fifth point is: maintenance of biodiversity and preservation of species.Among basic positives that the award-winning gardens at Hiranandani Estate has resulted in, included are aspects like reducing pollution – Bamboos take up a lot of CO2 and purify the air; Trees like Albizzia, Alstonia, Ficus, Butea and Dalbergia help reduce air pollution; Bougainvillas are excellent plants that take up numerous air pollutants like SO2, NO2, etc; while Ficus helps reduce sound pollution. The Dalbergia planted on rocky slopes helps remediate wasteland, while indoor plants like Philodendron, Dieffenbachia, Ficus, Bamboo and palms help reduce toxic gases from the HVAC.The award-winning garden follows a basic principle of horticulture: it largely uses native and indigenous plants, which adapt better to the environment. One of the biggest advantages is the lesser requirement of water, as compared to exotic species. The local fauna is more attracted to the native flora, and some examples of this, among trees at Hiranandani Estate include the Ain, Kinjal, Arjun, Bahava, Bakul, Hedu, Umbar, Jambhul, Moha and Karanj; while shrubs include Adulsa, Lemon grass, Kamini and Shatavari, among others.The aspect of using flora and fauna that are local to the geographical bio-diversity is balanced by planting rare plants, which play a major role in the maintenance of biodiversity through preservation of a variety of species. The garden at Hiranandani Estate has Adansonia digitata, Cochlospermum religiosum, Clusia rosea, Cananga odorata among others.Usage of bird and butterflies attracting plants at Hiranandani Estate has not only helped maintain the ecological balance, it has also enhanced sound and movement across the garden. Usage of creepers on walls not only reduces the ambient temperature by a few degrees, it also reflects in reduction of HVAC bills.Yes, it is more than just planting and maintaining – creating award-winning green space is a tedious task – with immense benefits. While the sight is soothing to the eyes, the ecological benefits are an important value-add which enhances the experience of living or working in Hiranandani Estate, Thane.Source: Businesswire