Gas Entec Secures Important Contract to Design and Build the Cargo Handling System for Asia’s Largest LNG Bunker Vessel

Vessel will be deployed for long-term charter in Singapore for Pavilion Gas, a subsidiary of Temasek-owned Pavilion Energy

Vessel will be the largest LNG bunker ship to operate in Asia once delivered in 2021

Gas Entec Co. Ltd. (Gas Entec), a subsidiary of Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P), a leading global gas and LNG logistics company, today announced it has secured an important contract from Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard Pte. Ltd. (Sembcorp Marine). Under the contract, Gas Entec will provide the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the cargo handling system for a 12,000 cubic meter LNG bunker vessel owned by Indah Singa Maritime, a subsidiary of Mitsui OSK Lines, operating out of Singapore.Gas Entec is the world-standard in engineering for small- and mid-scale LNG infrastructure and other applications with specific expertise in cargo containment, handling and fuel gas supply systems for floating LNG terminals, bunker vessels and ships using LNG as a fuel. Gas Entec’s signature projects include the design and build of the first-ever small-scale floating regasification unit installed at the Port of Benoa in Bali; key engineering for the first and only LNG bunkering barge in the US, operating in Jacksonville, Florida and EPC of the LNG components of Japan’s first bunkering vessel, which is currently under construction.Mr. Chong-Ho Kwak, Chief Executive Officer of Gas Entec, said: “Gas Entec is honoured to work with Sembcorp Marine for the landmark 12,000 CBM LNG bunker vessel project, which will be the largest bunker ship to operate in Asia when it enters in service in 2021. We are excited to be a part of this prestigious project and will continue to work very hard to deliver to the immense responsibility and trust placed on us.”The LNG bunker vessel will be built at Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard in Singapore, where Gas Entec engineers will work with their counterparts to oversee the cargo handling project. The vessel, measuring 112m long x 22m wide, will use GTT Flex III membrane technology for the cargo containment tanks and will have dual-fuel engines running on LNG or marine diesel oil for cleaner propulsion.Source: Businesswire