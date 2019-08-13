Gaurs Group Initiates Plantation Drive along with Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign

Gaurs Group, a Delhi based realty group and a leading name in Indian Real Estate, initiated a massive plantation drive along with its ongoing ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign. The group has been educating over 280 girl child from underprivileged families at their school at Greater Noida West. Under the plantation drive hundreds of plants would be planted in and around Noida & Greater Noida.

Gaurs Group – Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign



The plantation drive was followed by the cultural events by the girls of Gaurs International School, Greater Noida (West). The girls of the school presented skits giving the message to save the environment. There were also several dance and singing performances by the kids that added on to the fervor of 50th birthday celebration of Mr. Manoj Gaur. The group has always been in news for its massive CSR drives including the wastage treatment plants at their Greater Noida West township project, Gaur City, which transforms tonnes of garbage every day.



Known for her philanthropic causes, Ms. Manju Gaur along with Mr. Manoj Gaur presented gifts to the underprivileged girls of the Gaurs International School. Residents from Gaur City and its staff members along with RWA members gathered to extend their birthday wishes and blessings to Manoj Gaur.



On this specific occasion, Mr. Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group, said, “We feel obliged and equally honored to provide a helping hand by providing free education to the underprivileged girls at Gaurs International School. Gaurs group has always been up for the social causes. Along with working towards the betterment of the society, we also focus on maintaining sustainability in the environment.”