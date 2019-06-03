G+D Mobile Security and IDEMIA Intend to Create the White Label Alliance (WLA) to Define an Open Standard for Payment

by businesswireindia.com

Considering global market demand for independent and standardized payment solutions, G+D Mobile Security and IDEMIA announce their intention to create the White Label Alliance (WLA) to provide a new security solution for next generation payment applications. The solution will be based on White Label EMV specifications and will enable ready-to-deploy solutions for domestic payment schemes and closed-loop worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005349/en/

(Photo: Idemia)

The new alliance is a response to the growing global demand for new, next-generation independent payment solutions. By providing global open standards that are governed by an independent body, the White Label Alliance (WLA) ensures that commercial solutions can be built on these specifications enabling innovative and competitive offerings. The White Label Alliance (WLA) aims to enable ready-to-deploy solutions for domestic payment schemes and closed-loop worldwide.

The aim of the White Label Alliance (WLA) cooperation is to design and maintain an open, comprehensive and standardized framework to meet the requirements of open and closed payment systems. Based on the EMV standard, the White Label Alliance (WLA) solution ensures scalability for all technologies: for cards, terminals and mobile devices. Therefore the White Label Alliance is strongly committed to open standards to ensure additional value for the payment ecosystem.

For these reasons, the White Label Alliance (WLA) initiative encourages an ecosystem that enables innovations and competitive offerings based on a worldwide standard.

As the owner of the specifications, the White Label Alliance (WLA) will work on future-proof evolution of the solution being in line with demands of the members. In order to expand the network and to grow accessible payment schemes, the White Label Alliance (WLA) invites all interested payment stakeholders to join.

“The close cooperation of companies such as G+D Mobile Security and IDEMIA within the framework of the new alliance demonstrates the effort to define new open payment specifications that ultimately benefit all end users." explains Gabriele Bugat, Head of Financial Services Solutions at G+D Mobile Security. "We are also planning to gain more members for the new alliance later this year in order to put our plans on an even broader footing."

"Supporting open standards and delivering interoperable solutions has always been a key concern for our company. That is why we are very pleased to be part of this initiative," says Amanda Gourbault Executive Vice President for Financial Institutions activities at IDEMIA. "Based on our extensive experience in the development of EMV technology, we want to play a key role in creating an open alliance which will allow domestic payment networks, transport operators and closed loop retailers to deploy a truly independent solution based on proven technology, with a fast time to market.”

About G+D Mobile Security

G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology group headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient Group. G+D Mobile Security has around 5,300 employees worldwide and generated sales of around 868 million euros in the 2018 financial year. More than 40 sales offices and more than 20 certified production and personalization locations worldwide ensure international customer proximity.

G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities over their entire lifecycle. Our products and solutions are used daily by banks, network operators, manufacturers of mobile devices and automobiles, health insurance companies, private and public transport companies and their customers to secure mobile payment, communication and interaction between devices. G+D Mobile Security holds a leading competitive and technological position in these markets. Further information can be found at https://www.gi-de.com/de/de/mobile-security

About Idemia

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005349/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005349/en/Source: Businesswire