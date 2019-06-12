Gemalto Identity Management System to Empower the World’s Citizens with Secure and Unique Identities

by businesswireindia.com

New Identity Management System enables governments to guarantee all citizens online and offline access to public services and civil rights

Users retain full control over their private and personal data



Gemalto, a Thales company, is launching its Identity Management System (IDMS) that can help governments address the challenges posed by a world in which over one billion people have no official ID. Using the latest biometric capture and identity verification techniques, Gemalto’s solutions enable public authorities to empower citizens with a fully secured and trusted Foundational Identity. This system supports people identification and authentication so they can securely access online and offline services such as education or healthcare, and proves their right to participate in elections, apply for a passport or open a bank account. Users retain full control over their personal data, choosing how and when it is shared with service providers.

UN targets universal provision of ID by 2030

The staggering number of citizens rendered invisible to public agencies by the absence of an official ID includes one out of three children worldwide. Most international financial institutions are supporting Digital ID schemes in many countries over the next ten years. These initiatives are also backed by the UN, which has itself set the target of everyone on the planet having a legal identity by 20301.

Mobile, biometric-based registration can reach remote and isolated areas

Gemalto’s IDMS provides authorities with a fully integrated, end-to-end solution which can adapt to existing identity schemes and orchestrate its interactions. The process starts with registration of a person and capture of their biometrics, with easy-to use mobile technology ensuring coverage can reach even the most remote regions. Registration is followed by entry onto a central database or civil registry and the creation of a unique individual identifier.

Reaping the benefits of Foundational ID

This Foundational Identity can provide the basis for issuance of digital and physical ID credentials, and subsequent registration with numerous different public bodies and services. All these processes can be verified beyond doubt using the individual’s biometrics and unique identifier. Gemalto’s approach also offers citizens outstanding protection, and assurance that their data will not be used for commercial gain.

Promoting inclusion, fighting fraud

For governments, a universal ID program facilitates accurate planning of public services, and comprehensive social inclusion strategies. Robust protection against the threat of fraud is also provided, as part of the digital ID platform to further boost efficiency, convenience and adoption of eServices. The Foundational Identity also eliminates the need for individual bodies, such as those responsible for health and welfare, to continually repeat enrollment procedures.

“A unique legal ID is a basic human right that can unlock access to many more – including education, welfare and participation in the democratic process,” said Frédéric Trojani, senior vice president Identity and Biometric Solutions forThales. “Our Identity Management System leverages unrivalled experience in delivering Digital Identity solutions that empower citizens, defend their personal data, and ensure unhindered access to the rights and services.”

