Gender Sensitive Unconventional Media Campaigns Awarded at Laadli Media Awards this Year

A transgender startup, a podcast on sexual reproductive health for rural girls, an e-magazine on disability, sexuality and gender make it big at the annual affair to promote gender sensitivity

There is a world which we all don't know, Making small contributions to our society through gender sensitive media campaigns, by not so-called mainstream media; be it blogs on mental disability, podcasts on sexual reproductive health for ragpickers, a transgender Startup YouTube channel on busting myths on lives of Transgender persons and more alike creating an impact were awarded at the annual South Asia Laadli Media & Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2017 which is popularly known as Laadli Media Awards, spearheaded by Population First.

Chief Guest Veteran Indian Journalist Mr. Shekhar Gupta and A. L. Sharada Director Population First awarding Winner from Aa Ee Anjali Youtube Channel

33 awards were presented in different categories, including three international awards, to media professionals who have displayed exemplary sensitivity in reporting on gender issues in the presence of Chief Guest Veteran Indian journalist Mr. Shekhar Gupta who opined, "Laadli is doing a wonderful job since last 16 years creating a platform to showcase gender sensitive reporting and its contribution is highly rewarding. In 1977, very few women were there in media and journalism but these days it's about 8 women to 2 men. This is a big change which has come around. They are there because they are good not as a favour from anyone. '#Metoo' is an important campaign. In work spaces sexual harassment is used to leverage power over someone which is wrong. We should learn to respect woman as adults. The campaign is also an opportunity to bring about a power balance in social and professional equations and in society."

Rachna Mudraboyina, Founder of Transvision, Transgender startup, shared, "Aa Ee Anjali is raising sensitivity towards transgender persons in the country by providing correct information about transgender community by initiating a dialogue to reduce the whole perception of the transgender persons in the country. This award is very special as it boosts the morale of all the communities who need a voice. We want to reach to wider audience and looking at funding from corporates". AaEeAnjali is a YouTube channel from Telangana.

Shreya Ila Anasuya of Skin Stories, the e-magazine Founder opined, "We are not a main stream news media. And when we are recognised by Laadli, it proves our work was going in the right direction. We deal with mental and physical disability through our magazine."

One more non-conventional media vehicle that won an award was Pocketshalla for the Podcast which is working on sexual reproduction and health issues for teenage girls in rural villages. Ayesha Lovely George of Pocketshalla shares, "We connect rural girls to counsellors and doctors. We are also making an effort to help students from local schools in their struggle with bullying, harassment, sexuality etc with our podcast which is based on two friends discussing issues."

Dr. A. L. Sharada, Director, Population First, shares, "From a mere 100 entries in 2007 to more than 1700 entries in 2018, Laadli Media Awards have come a long way in acknowledging the media’s contribution in women empowerment and gender issues. The increasing volume of discussion in public domain on gender issues is an indication that we are witnessing the beginnings of change."

The highlight this year was the Laadli of the Century award which was presented to Madam Coomi Wadia, the veteran and famous woman Choir Conductor of India who shared, "This is the first award ever I received in my own country though I received many awards abroad and I am very happy to receive it for my 50 years contribution to performing choir globally." The Woman behind the Screen Award was posthumously awarded to Late Kalpana Lajmi for her contribution to Indian Cinema and for her courage to make meaningful women-oriented films. The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Dr. Prabha Atre, renowned Indian Classical Vocalist from Kirana Gharana for her contributions to the field of music.

These one of its kind awards on gender sensitivity – has crossed borders by inviting entries from South Asian nations with the support of International Advertising Association (IAA). This year the awards did receive entries from Mauritius, Nepal and Pakistan. South Asia Laadli Media Awards felicitated (1) Himanshu Devi Marchurchand from Mauritius, who has been consistently covering issues related to gender equality, poverty, politics and the repercussions of latest international developments, (2) Tooba Masood from Pakistan, who has been passionately writing on women related stories for the past 3 years, and (3) Durga Karki from Nepal, who has produced a radio show on gender related issues in Radio Sagarmatha.

The Big Winners

South Asia Laadli Media & Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2017 for the category ‘Best Advertisement – Grand Prix’ was given to Lowe Lintas’ ‘#EveryWomansRight- an initiative by Astral Pipes’ on building toilets for rural women.

South Asia Laadli Media & Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2017 for the category ‘Best Advertisement – CSR’ went to FCB India for ‘Sindoor Khela’ – a social media campaign on gender equality in the traditional festivities.

South Asia Laadli Media & Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2017 for the category ‘Best Advertisement – Product’ was received by The Womb’s – ‘Saregama Carvaan – The Perfect Gift for Your Mother’.

South Asia Laadli Media & Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2017 for the category ‘Best Advertisement – Service’ was given to Coverfox.com’s ‘Cover Karo, Kaam Aayega’, ft. Taapsee Pannu.

South Asia Laadli Media & Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2017 for the category ‘Best Advertisement – Corporate’ had gone to Ceat Tyre’s – ‘#ThingsThatHappenAtWork – Gender Bias’.

South Asia Laadli Media & Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2017 for the category ‘Best Advertisement – Digital’ was received by Mahindra and Nanhi Kali’s – ‘#LadkiHaathSeNikalJaayegi’and Samsung Technical School’s CSR Initiative – 'We care for the girl child – #SapneHueBade’.

South Asia Laadli Media & Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2017 for the ‘Feature Film' category was awarded to one of the most appreciated film ‘Lipstick under my Burkha’.

South Asia Laadli Media & Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2017 for the ‘Special Edition' category was presented to The News Minute for their edition titled ‘Talking Gender’.

South Asia Laadli Media & Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2017 for the ‘Books’ category was received by Nalini Jameela and Reshma Bharadwaj for ‘Romantic Encounters of a Sex Worker’ (Non Fiction), Sanam Maher for ‘The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch’ (Non Fiction) and Anita Kumar for ‘Cappuccino Confessions’ (Fiction).

South AsiaLaadli Media & Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2017 for the category ‘Campaign’ was given to Campus Politik for the topic ‘Sexual Harassment Redressal Mechanism in Colleges’.

South AsiaLaadli Media & Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2017 for the ‘Theatre’ category was awarded to ‘Saat Teri Ekvees’ – a set of monolgues with the underlying theme of desire.