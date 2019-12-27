General Secretary of BJP Mumbai, Mohit Bharatiya Receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His Visit to Mumbai

Business Wire IndiaMumbai
-based business tycoon turned politician, Mohit Bharatiya had
the opportunity to
receive Narendra Modi on his visit to Mumbai. With
great privilege, he expressed feelings
of admiration for the Prime Minister who has been a source of inspiration to
him. Narendra Modi was also received by fellow
political leaders such as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai
Mr. Mangal Prabhat
Lodha & Mr. Devendra Fadnavis
(Former Chief Minister
of Maharashtra).
Mohit Bharatiya
joined the Bharatiya
Janata Party and was inducted into the
party at a ceremony held at the Yashwant Rao Chavan Pratisthan Sabhagar in Mumbai. Speaking on the lines
of his induction ceremony, he conveys that his
motivator and mentor is PM Modi. Mohit Bharatiya received
the Prime Minister
twice on his
visit to Mumbai, once at the political rally
of the Prime Minister
held at the BKC Bandra MMRDA Ground
and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai.
Acquiring the support and
inspiration from PM Modi
gave rise to Mohit Kamboj’s
rigid fight
against casteism in
India, which was inspired
by Narendra Modi’s 2017 slogan, Sankalp
Se Siddhi Tak. He changed his name from ‘Mohit Kamboj
’ to ‘Mohit Bharatiya
’. A strong statement he aimed
to encourage people to
rise above creed, caste, religion and other dividing factors people of India
are accustomed to partaking in.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is
a man of prestige and
with a great love
for his country. The guideline
at which the Prime Minister
inspires every member of the BJP is
towards the growth of the
Indian economy. Also, it is
to protect the human rights of the people of India in
respective of their backgrounds. PM Modi has always
stood against caste discrimination. He
acknowledges the marginalized communities from the scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other
backward classes in
India. The
two castes in
which the Prime Minister
acknowledges are the poor and those who help the country
in little
ways to eliminate poverty.
Mohit Kamboj
strongly believes that
India is
moving towards a new
era and encourages every individual
to render their
services to make a positive impact in
the society. With the same strong mind
and perseverance that PM Modi embodies, Mohit Bharatiya
hopes to reach those high standards of patriotism
toward one’s
country. He embarks on the same
journey for
a better India just like Prime
Minister Narendra Modi.
