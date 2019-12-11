Genesis Co-Founder Michael Watkins Is Named One of the World’s Most Influential Business Thinkers

by businesswireindia.com

Michael Watkins, leadership transitions expert and best-selling author of the classic onboarding reference The First 90 Days, was named one of the world’s most influential business thinkers by Thinkers50. Among those also included in the prestigious rankings were W. Chan Kim, Renée Mauborgne, Roger Martin, Amy Edmondson, and Daniel Pink.

The First 90 Days and Master Your Next Move author Michael Watkins named one of the world’s most influential business thinkers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thinkers50 identifies and ranks the top 50 management thinkers globally and announces them at their biannual Awards Gala, dubbed “the Oscars of Management Thinking” by the Financial Times. This year’s Thinkers50 rankings are the most diverse yet, with 19 women in the top 50, and 14 nationalities represented overall.

On receiving the news that he made the list Watkins said, “It is very gratifying to be included in the Thinkers50 rankings. To have the ideas to which I have devoted my career endorsed in this way is an honor. It also highlights the importance for leaders to learn how to navigate diverse career transitions and for companies to provide needed support for onboarding.”

Michael Watkins

Best known for his international best-seller The First 90 Days in which he outlines his framework for navigating successful career transitions, Watkins is the cofounder of Boston, MA-based leadership development consultancy, Genesis Advisers. He is the author of eleven books published by Harvard Business Review Press including Master Your Next Move: The Essential Companion to The First 90 Days (HBR Press, April 2019), as well as numerous articles on the subjects of leadership, organizational change, and negotiation. He is professor of Leadership and Organizational Change at the IMD Business School where he teaches two programs based on his First 90 Days® onboarding framework, as well as his Seven Seismic Shifts™ framework for managing the transition to enterprise leader. Prior to IMD, Watkins taught at INSEAD, Harvard Business School and Harvard University, where he earned his PhD in Decision Sciences.

Thinkers50

Launched in 2001, Thinkers50 was the first-ever global ranking of management thinkers. The List has been published every two years since and remains the premier ranking of its kind. Since its founding, the scope of Thinkers50 has broadened to include a range of activities that support the mission of providing innovative access to powerful business and management ideas.

