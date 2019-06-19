Geri Horner Test Drives RockStar Suites aboard Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady

by businesswireindia.com

Virgin Voyages is upping the game for its top suites aboard the highly anticipated Scarlet Lady, with new offerings to ensure that Mega RockStars won’t have to worry about a thing during their voyage.

Geri Horner of the Spice Girls testing out Virgin Voyages Mega Rockstar Suites in New Video (Photo: Business Wire)

Geri Horner Test Drives RockStar Suites

In celebration of the expanded offerings, the brand has today released exclusive video content of the suites, which features Virgin Group founder, Sir Richard Branson, and legendary British pop star, Geri Horner, of the hugely successful girl group, the Spice Girls.

The video documents Horner test driving the Virgin Voyages ‘Gorgeous Suite,’ one of the ship’s most glamorous cabins, as a favor to her longtime friend, Branson. Following Horner’s journey through the suite, the footage chronicles her full RockStar experience, as she’s seen spinning records, reading Branson’s book, rocking out with a guitar, indulging in champagne and partying the night away in true Rebellious Luxe fashion.

Commenting on her involvement, Horner said: “Virgin Voyages’ RockStar Suites are the perfect blend of luxury, glamour and a little bit of rock and roll opulence – exactly the way I like to enjoy my holidays. After thorough testing, I think it’s safe to say these suites are rockstar-worthy and ready for Scarlet Lady’s debut next year. Everyone deserves to feel like a rockstar at some point in their lives… You’re in for a real treat!”

Sir Richard Branson added: “I just love the idea of RockStar Suites. They celebrate Virgin’s musical heritage and how I got my start in the music industry. Geri and the Spice Girls were a wonderful part of that so I can’t imagine anyone better suited to give our RockStar Suites a whirl. Geri certainly looked like she had a great time! I’m very excited for our sailors on Scarlet Lady to feel like rockstars too.”

Expanded Mega RockStar Offering

With only 78 RockStar Suites designed by Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio aboard the Scarlet Lady, among them are 15 Mega RockStar Suites, aptly named the Massive Suites, Fab Suites, Posh Suites and Gorgeous Suites. Mega RockStar Suites offer the ultimate VIP experience for anyone looking to live their best life at sea.

As announced today, to ensure that Mega RockStars always look red-carpet-ready, Virgin Voyages will now have a dedicated hair and makeup crew available for them upon request.

Mega RockStar Suite Sailors will now be able to indulge in beverages to their heart’s content thanks to all-inclusive access to premium drinks in all bars and eateries onboard, plus a free personalized bottomless in-room bar.

Should they seek time to unwind, Mega RockStar Suite Sailors can head to Redemption Spa’s Thermal Suite, the ship’s mermaid and merman hideaway complete with a hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge pools, quartz beds– where they will now receive complimentary access throughout their voyage.

What’s more, Mega RockStar Suite Sailors will receive complimentary laundry service, plus the option to curate bespoke activities in any port-of-call, tailored to fit individual needs and requirements. Be it foodie experiences or private tours of local landmarks, no ask is too big for the RockStar Agents. RockStar Agents will tend to their rockstar rider list, digging up whatever their heart may desire to make their voyage perfect– all red gummy bears, an electric guitar and beyond.

The Mega RockStars Suites are primely located on deck 15 of the ship and feature a Peek-A-View outdoor shower. Designed by Tom Dixon’s leading design research studio and inspired by mega yachts and rock and roll style icons like Grace Jones, the Mega RockStar and RockStar Suites offer an unrivaled on board experience.

How All RockStars Will Sail

While all Sailors enjoy unlimited WiFi on board, as part of Virgin Voyages’ new expanded offerings all RockStar Suite Sailors will now enjoy upgraded premium WiFi with streaming.

The new offerings will complement the robust existing benefits of all RockStar Suite Sailors, which include:

RockStar Agent support from time from time of booking, to sail away and throughout the voyage

Backstage access at every corner, with early access to onboard entertainment, restaurants, Shore Things and more

Luxe private transfers to and from the ship in Miami

An exclusive express pathway to the ship during embarkation

Access to Richard's Rooftop – RockStar Suite Sailor’s very own VIP private club, a secluded place for them to bask under the sun or have a drink under the stars

Access to an exclusive VIP area at The Beach Club at Bimini

A fully stocked in-room bar with the first round on the house

Wardrobe team to help unpack and repack

Complimentary pressing service

Nightly express swimsuit drying service

Premium linens and a plush European king bed

Upgraded bath amenities for pampering

For more information on the Mega RockStar and RockStar Suite offerings, future Sailors and travel partners are invited to check out Virgin Voyages by visiting www.virginvoyages.com.

ABOUT VIRGIN VOYAGES

Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the world’s most irresistible holiday. With operations in the US, UK, and Europe, Virgin Voyages currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri.

With its inaugural season scheduled for 2020, Virgin Voyages’ first ship the Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary design, the Scarlet Lady will be Adult-by-Design, a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveller.

A dose of ‘Vitamin Sea’ will be naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. The Scarlet Lady will also feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. Putting a twist on luxury, which the company refers to as Rebellious Luxe, Virgin Voyages will offer incredible value for its Sailors with all restaurants, group fitness classes, soft drinks, and many more Virgin surprises included within the voyage fare.

Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020, hosting more than 2,770 sailors and 1,150 amazing crew from around the world. Keep watch on virginvoyages.com for more updates.

