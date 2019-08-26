Get a Loan Against Property in Just 4 Days with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

by businesswireindia.com

Over generations, residential or commercial properties have been considered as one of the safest appreciating assets. It is not unheard of, that investments have been made in properties not only with the intention of a higher return on investment, but also as a safety net in times of financial emergencies.



A property can be used in case of an emergency to take a loan. Whether it is a self-occupied residence, or an owned commercial property, either of it can be used as a collateral to avail the Loan Against Property option.



Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. (BHFL), a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited offers Loan Against Property to salaried and self-employed individuals. Whether you are a first-generation entrepreneur or in the consultancy business, Loan Against Property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a tailor-made solution for you to address your financial goals or concerns.



In addition, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers the fastest disbursal for a Loan Against Property, which is 4 days. While hassle-free loan disbursal is a key highlight, the other characteristics of this loan will make it an optimum financial solution for you.



Some of the other benefits of a Loan Against Property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited as your ultimate loan option are:

Provision of High-Value Loans of up to Rs. 1 crore for salaried individuals and Rs. 3.5 crore for self–employed individuals at affordable interest rates is one of the significant features of Loan Against Property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.



of up to Rs. 1 crore for salaried individuals and Rs. 3.5 crore for self–employed individuals at affordable interest rates is one of the significant features of Loan Against Property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited. Flexible Tenor is another key element that adds to the convenience of one’s entire Loan Against Property procedure. Tenor options ranging from 2 to 20 years for loan repayment are available for salaried people to suit their financial convenience and capacity. A flexible tenor of up to 18 years is available for the self-employed category. You can also completely prepay your loan anytime when you are financially ready that too at marginal applicable charges.



is another key element that adds to the convenience of one’s entire Loan Against Property procedure. Tenor options ranging from 2 to 20 years for loan repayment are available for salaried people to suit their financial convenience and capacity. A flexible tenor of up to 18 years is available for the self-employed category. You can also completely prepay your loan anytime when you are financially ready that too at marginal applicable charges. The Easy Balance Transfer Facility enables an easy transfer of one’s existing Loan Against Property to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited with minimal documentation and quick processing turnaround time. This feature allows you to enjoy competitive interest rates and other benefits that are a part of this loan.



enables an easy transfer of one’s existing Loan Against Property to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited with minimal documentation and quick processing turnaround time. This feature allows you to enjoy competitive interest rates and other benefits that are a part of this loan. The Flexi Dropline Feature is another customer-friendly feature. It allows you to borrow and pay interest only on the amount of the loan that is used. Also helps you manage your finances efficiently and pay interest-only EMIs.



is another customer-friendly feature. It allows you to borrow and pay interest only on the amount of the loan that is used. Also helps you manage your finances efficiently and pay interest-only EMIs. The Convenient Online User Interface – Thoughtfully designed for great customer experience, Experia allows you to personally track and manage your loan anytime, anywhere.



Thoughtfully designed for great customer experience, Experia allows you to personally track and manage your loan anytime, anywhere. With other functional online add-ons like Loan Against Property Eligibility Calculator and EMI Calculator, you can conveniently apply for this loan by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.



An individual can now easily address a range of personal and business obligations without any hassle with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property. Through an easy online procedure, the loan amount will be disbursed to your account within 4 days of approval.Source: Businesswire