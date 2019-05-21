GIA India Organised a GemKids Programme in New Delhi

by businesswireindia.com

To ignite the love and passion of gemstones, GIA India organised the GemKids programme for the students of Universal Public School, New Delhi, on May 3. More than 20 students from 6to 8grade attended the programme to learn about the fascinating world of gemstones.GIA India Instructor Amar Agarwal shared insights and facts on a variety of gems. The programme offered students an opportunity to learn about gemmology through hands-on activities using natural minerals and gemstones. Students explored how gems are formed in nature, the different methods used to mine them, how civilizations valued gems throughout history and more.Maya Gupta, Principal of the Universal Public School, said, “We have high regards for GIA India introducing GemKids to our school – a thoughtful initiative where students are encouraged to develop their knowledge of gemstones. This programme offers interesting content encouraging students to distinguish naturally-occurring gems from laboratory-grown and various kinds of treatments done to enhance its beauty.”Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and the Middle East, said, “Kids learn from what they see and observe. GIA India believes the GemKids programme is a great step towards igniting a passion in children to learn gemmology. We were thrilled to see a great response from the students and grateful to Universal Public School for their support.”Source: Businesswire