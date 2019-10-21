Gift the Goodness of Health this Diwali with California Walnuts

Diwali is the time when the festive spirit is at its peak and everyone revels in meeting their friends and relatives. Giving gifts is the essential part of these get-togethers and friend visits and most of the time the challenge lies in deciding the perfect gift that is thoughtful yet trendy. With increased focus on lifestyle and wellness, gifts have gone through a revolutionized change from the usual heavy on sugar-laden sweets to something healthy. So, this Diwali, set a new example by going the healthy way by gifting California walnuts to your loved ones.

Celebrations with California Walnuts



Sun-ripened, crunchy and packed with healthy Omega-3 fatty acids – California walnuts are delicious, nutritious powerhouses. Thanks to their special growth conditions, they are very mild and sweet in taste and a great ingredient to prepare various snacks that you can serve during festivals. With a beautiful crunch and creamy taste, they are the perfect tasty, wholesome snack your guest can savor on the go.

Traditionally a part of our age-old gifting culture during festivals and special occasions, walnuts make an auspicious gift. Gifting of walnuts is like gifting good health to your loved ones. Moreover, nuts like walnuts not only add a festive spark to the celebrations, they can also be used to prepare various snacks that you can serve during festivals. They are delicious, convenient, and scrumptious enough to kick up the flavor and nutrition of meals and snacks to promote optimal health.

Commenting on the festive spirit in India, Pamela Graviet, Sr. Marketing Director, International at California Walnut Board and Commission said, “Consumers today are in search of gifting options that offer a feel-good factor and at the same time want it to be healthy. Walnuts are one of the best options as they can be gifted to anyone be it a colleague, friend or a relative. Packed with a promise of all things good, California walnuts are a timeless and versatile gifting option.”

So what are you waiting for? Combine the best of tradition with good health by including California walnuts in your celebrations. A handful is the perfect daily portion!

California walnuts can be purchased from a retail store or a local kirana near you and across e-commerce platforms in India.

To know more, please visit, www.californiawalnuts.in.

