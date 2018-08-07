GiftsOnAir a Jaipur Based Startup Soaring New Heights

GiftsOnAir.com has managed to create a niche in the start-up space in India in absolutely no time. The company has an innovative business model that involves bridging the gap between the online and offline markets and has also been nominated for the ‘Best Start-up of the year 2018’.

Founded by the 20 year old Sarthak Khandelwal, a final year graduation student at Narsee Monji Institute of Management Studies, the company aims at providing an online platform through which they could come up with various cashback offers for the consumers to give them an ecstatic experience while making purchases.

With 300+ partners pan India including mobile and automobile companies, restaurants etc., they give cashback vouchers to the customers while going out to eat or shop that can be redeemed on the GiftsOnAir.com website.

Sarthak Khandelwal, Founder of GiftsOnAir

Sarthak came up with the idea of GiftsOnAir.com when he was merely in 12th standard. “When you want something all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it. The right mix of people can make your dream come true,” said Sarthak about meeting Shobhit Jhalani (Co-Founder and Tech Head, GiftsOnAir) and Apoorva Panday, (Co-Founder and Marketing Head, GiftsOnAir).

Sarthak Khandelwal, Shobhit Jhalani and Apoorva Panday, the three dynamic young minds behind the success of GiftsOnAir.com believe in ‘achieving more together’ with their partners.

“GiftsOnAir.com has also been nominated for the ‘Best Start-up of the year 2018’ was started in the middle of a complex market scenario where everybody was in a desperate need to survive within competition and was using the same mediums of marketing and communication, nothing different was being done. GiftsOnAir gave partners exactly what they needed, ‘exclusivity’. It helped the partners to acquire new customers and to retain the regulars. It has been a complete WIN-WIN situation,” says Apoorva Panday, Marketing & Creative Head of GiftsOnAir.

There is a lot of positive feedback that GiftsOnAir.com has been getting for quite some time now and also increased sales. In just the last 45 days the associate partners’ sales have increased 7 times. The sale of a restaurant have gone up from Rs. 1 lac to 7 lacs in the last 45 days and customer retention has gone up three times in automobile service with the GiftsOnAir deal.

Panasonic Mobiles India, which has a turnover of Rs. 2000 crores, has also joined hands with GiftsOnAir.com. The GoA team says, “This is another milestone for us and we promise there are many more to come”. They believe that ‘working together is always a better idea.’

As per the evaluation of independent agencies, the current valuation of GiftsOnAir.com is estimated at approximately at Rs. 300 Crores ($ 3 Billion).

With the company’s growing partnership in the market and envisioned by its founders as one of the future Fortune 100 company in India, GiftsOnAir.com is surely a big part of the start up revolution that has hit the IT industry of India and Sarthak Khandelwal is definitely India’s one of the youngest self made millionaire in the making and “born to make history”.

About GiftsOnAir

GiftsOnAir is a truly innovative concept that aims to bridge the divide between Offline and Online. The company commenced operations in January 2018 from Jaipur, has now a corporate office in Delhi too and is gunning to be pan India by October 2018. Co-founded by Shobhit Jhalani, Apoorva Panday and Sarthak Khandelwal GiftsOnAir has secured a funding of 10 crore. GiftsOnAir has already been adjudged the ‘Best Start-up of the Year’.