Global Blockchain Assets' First-Ever XScrip™ Launched on Strength of Technology and Assets

Global Blockchain Assets, LLC (“GBA” or “Company”) (gba.ventures) tomorrow launches its global offering of a new asset-backed cryptocurrency called “Xscrip™ Smart Security Token”, or “XScrip™ Token”. Pre-Sale opens at 8:00 MDT Thursday, September 6, 2018 (2:00 GMT Thursday, September 6, 2018).

The Company, through its parent company, Blockchain Holdings, Inc., has economically backed the XScrip™ Token with hard assets and revenues associated with oil and gas, gold, blockchain and clean technologies. The oil and gas backing alone represents more than 1 billion barrels of oil secured through production agreements.

“The multiple hard assets and technology gives the XScrip™ Tokens significant economic backing and greater stability with the upside of asset appreciation and associated revenue,” says Alan Forbes, President and Co-Founder of Global Blockchain Assets. “Technology experts and digital traders are expected to be interested in the exceptional tools that are part of the XScrip™ Token asset base. Large institutions and family offices will find the asset appreciation and associated revenues attractive.”

The investment in patented and patent pending blockchain and clean technologies makes the Company a pioneer in the digital trading field. “The blockchain patented and patent pending technologies include future applications in the medical, insurance and science fields that can benefit from unbreakable security and encryption tools as well as the application of artificial intelligence to the blockchain community. The clean technologies, including patented geothermal fuel cell processes, can significantly reduce the lifting cost of oil while reducing environmental impact. The clean technologies have broad application in a number of industries beyond oil, such as mining, defense and emergency management,” says Forbes.

“We are excited to make this announcement. Further info, as well as documents describing the XScrip™ Token, are available at gba.ventures,” said Forbes. “Round 1 pricing will be the only Round that the XScrip™ Token will be available at the discounted price of $0.50 with a minimum investment in Round 1 of $5,000. Pricing for Rounds 2 through 4 represent continued discounted pricing from the calculated Bancor Liquidity Protocol pricing. The Bancor Liquidity Protocol is intended to provide instant transaction, guaranteed liquidity, automatic pricing and no exchange fees which sets this XScrip™ Smart Security Token offering apart from others,” Forbes said.

“Many digital traders already know the Bancor Liquidity Protocol for digital trading is one of the most significant market-making innovations, and its capabilities include smoothing pricing fluctuations and other important factors across the Global Blockchain Assets offering,” said Zach Doty, Global Blockchain Assets Co-Founder and Chief Technical Advisor. “In addition, enhancements have been added such as ‘dividend buffering’ and use of a ‘stable token’ that traders will appreciate, helping them avoid short-term capital gains tax exposure and providing pricing stability.”

The new asset-backed digital security will be traded on the Ethereum blockchain and will provide a unique offering for all investors looking for the security of blockchain transactions and the appreciation of the underlying assets and associated revenue. XScrip™ Tokens will be available to both accredited US and non-US investors through a Blockchain Private Placement™ (“BPP”) in accordance with Regulation S and Regulation D, 506(c) Offerings. The BPP Pre -Sale is available on the Hub.Chat platform which can be accessed through the GBA website, gba.ventures. The offering will utilize the proven Bancor Liquidity Protocol, which represents a major change in the way digital currency is offered.

”The Company will continue to build on the assets being offered over time to appeal to investors with interests in strategic commodities, blockchain and clean tech advancements. This ongoing effort will also solidify the long-term value of GBA’s XScrip™ Tokens,” said Forbes.

For asset information, review the Company’s Assets Fact Sheet here or at the link below.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eGui21-_wYOrF_ACCzpbQKl3GGjN-WUA

Safe Harbor Statement

Throughout this news release, we attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our predictions. This document may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this news release. We are relying on several documents, including the White Paper of the Bancor Liquidity Protocol, in providing the reader with information. The reader must analyze the Company’s White Paper, Private Placement Memorandum, regulatory filings as well as related linked documents such as the White Paper of the Bancor Liquidity Protocol to form their own opinions. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. A PDF copy of our press release and investor information can be viewed and downloaded at gba.ventures.

