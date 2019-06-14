Global Business Drives Growth at Fifth CES Asia

by businesswireindia.com

CES Asia 2019 concluded today, shining a spotlight on the transformative technologies that will revolutionize the Asian marketplace and improve lives around the world. With its largest exhibit floor to date – an over 14% increase from 2018 – CES Asia 2019 cemented itself as Asia’s most influential tech event and the place to experience this rapid pace of innovation hitting the Asian market.

“At CES Asia 2019 we saw a convergence of industries,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “From global tech leaders to fashion, travel and tourism visionaries, it’s clear that tech innovation for the Asian marketplace is accelerating at a lightning speed and spurring new partnerships and growth on a global scale.”

A curated show that is now in its fifth year, CES Asia 2019 featured more than 550 exhibiting companies across the entire tech ecosystem, Including 115 startups from seven countries. Japan, Korea and the U.S. more than doubled their exhibitor presence year-over-year at CES Asia 2019. There was also a strong representation of over 24 Swiss companies at the show.

“CES Asia 2019 has been very successful for Nu Skin Enterprises. This is our first effort to present our automated controlled environment agriculture technology to the world,” said Brent Petersen, marketing and communications, Nu Skin Enterprises. “Asia is a very important market for Nu Skin, so based on the tremendous success and interest in our products during the show we’ve decided to double our exhibition space for CES Asia 2020.”

The CES Asia Conference Program featured three full days of sessions with more than 150 executives from global brands including APTIV, IBM China, Mobvoi, Deloitte, WeRide and SAP. Sessions covered a wide range of topics, including smart mobility, machine learning, digital health, blockchain and sustainability. View the full conference schedule here.

“BoCo is changing the future,” said Dr. Zhou Xinhong, CEO, BoCo. “CES Asia provided us the platform to showcase our mission – to use advanced bone conduction technology to build a better relationship between people and sound.”

CES Asia Keynotes (click here to see a recap of day one keynotes)

Industry visionaries took to the CES Asia keynote stage to discuss the future of innovation and trends that will redefine the industry. Dr. Chang Huang, co-founder and VP of Horizon Robotics, unveiled Horizon Robotics’ advancements in edge computing and the company’s strategy for future AI applications. Dr. Huang introduced joint optimization and flexible features of the Horizon algorithm, chip and compiler.

During his keynote address on June 12, Mr. Nobu Ide, president and CEO of Wacom, unveiled the company’s vision for the future of digital ink. Ide showcased innovative solutions in Extended Reality (XR) to enable XR drawing in open and 3D environments. He also highlighted the importance of partnerships to empower designers with creative freedom including several they had with Gravity Sketch, Magic Leap, Staedtler, BIC, Leapie and iFLYTEK.

Michelle Toh, multiplatform editor at CNN, moderated a keynote panel focused on Tech Innovation in Travel and Tourism. Wong Hong, president of Greater China and Singapore at Delta Air Lines, stressed the responsibility to envision future technology revolutions in order to keep up with customers’ growing needs. Helen Huang, president of Greater China at MSC Cruises, discussed how IoT and AI enable broad connectivity and personalization opportunities, allowing companies to optimize services and customer experiences.

CES Asia Conference Sessions

Yesterday’s Tech4Good panel addressed the ability of technology to solve global challenges. The panel was presented by Citypreneurs, a UN-backed platform for impact-driven innovation, and explored sustainable ventures and frontier technologies aimed to achieve sustainability through partnerships at the city level.

The Power of Diversity, Innovation and Sustainability panel, presented by Ladies Who Tech, showcased China’s emerging role as an innovation hub. The panel featured experts and visionaries who explored the power that the convergence of diversity, innovation and sustainability, has to make the world a better place.

CES Asia Exhibitor Announcements

Exhibitors unveiled products and announced partnerships during 22 media events throughout the show (click here to view day one announcements). Major product announcements from exhibitor news conferences included:

HiScene – Introduced AR smart glasses HiAR G200

Ningbo Sogen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. – Launched its latest BH03 bone conduction Bluetooth headphones with a wraparound titanium design to make them lighter and more comfortable to wear, giving consumers an extraordinary experience.

CES Asia Award Programs

CES Asia featured several awards programs honoring cutting-edge products and technologies. The Best of CES Asia Awards, presented by ZOL, recognized breakthrough innovation across product categories, including AI, vehicle tech and startups, with Hisense taking home the top prize with its 4K Laser Television 100L7. Click here to see the full list of winners.

CES Asia 2019 was strong across all measures with a preliminary analysis indicating more than 40,000 attendees, including more than 1,400 members of the global media. CES Asia is one of Asia’s fastest growing tech events, bringing together the entire tech ecosystem to build brands, forge partnerships and celebrate the best in consumer tech in Asia. For the latest news, photos, b-roll and more, visit CESAsia.com. CES Asia will return to Shanghai, June 10-12, 2020.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers and international media. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and CTA:

International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. is a wholly foreign-owned enterprise by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a trade association representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 18 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Taken independent in July 2016, Shanghai Intex Exhibition (Co., Ltd.) was originally founded in 1995 as the pioneering exhibition organizing business of Intex Shanghai, the first joint venture venue management business in Shanghai. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibitions, giving it the perfect combination of domestic and international resources. Over the last 20 years, Shanghai Intex has organized more than 100 tradeshows and over 1000 conferences, with a sum total show space in excess of 2 million square meters. Shanghai Intex runs a number of internationally renowned exhibitions covering the music industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing, public transportation, floriculture, consumer electronics, technology and more.

