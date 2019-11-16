Global Chain ‘UFC’ GYM Announces its Expansion Strategy with Booming Fitness Market in India

Body sculpting enthusiasts and fitness aficionados have a reason to celebrate as the most celebrated fitness franchise; UFC GYM announces their next big expansion strategy for India at IHFF Sheru Classic in Mumbai.

UFC GYM

UFC GYM India is primed up to launch 2 UFC GYM Signature Clubs in Noida, and CORE UFC GYMS in Mumbai, Goa, Bareilly and Bangalore respectively. The initiative will also focus on interacting with passionate Fitness partners for future franchise opportunities.

Mr. Tamer El Guindy (Sr. Vice President of Global Franchising – UFC GYM, IFBB Pro Bodybuilder and IFBB Head Judge) along with Istayak Ansari Managing Director & Founder and Farzad Palia – Chairman, UFC GYM® India

Eminent Body Building personalities like Mr. Sheru Aangrish, Mr. Jaiveerraj Singh Gohil, and Prince of the erstwhile state of Bhavnagar, George Farah, Pro Maker, and Sport Nutrition consultant, NPC, IFBB Pro League and Guru Mann, Nutritionist & Fitness Speaker graced the occasion with their presence.

The fitness market is booming in India and UFC GYM India is excited to bring the unique training experience to its residents, Tamer El Guindy, UFC GYM Senior Vice President of Global Franchising, shares, “This is a great opportunity for UFC GYM to introduce its TRAIN DIFFERENT philosophy to India’s fitness enthusiasts, while building member communities at each gym location, who will work together as a team to achieve their individual goals. With Istayak and Farzad’s business acumen, experience, leadership and enthusiasm for living a healthy lifestyle, we look forward for considerate growth & presence in the Indian peninsula.”

On the occasion Istayak Ansari Managing Director & Founder and Farzad Palia – Chairman, UFC GYM India shares “Revenue in the Fitness segment amounts to US$1,640m in 2019. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2023) of 6.6%, resulting in a market volume of US$2,118m by 2023. With the kind of growth in fitness industry, there is considerate amount of growth opportunity for a global brand like UFC GYM. We are focused to reach out to the niche audience who are interested in the concept of UFC GYM and help them adopt a healthy lifestyle with our TRAIN DIFFERENT philosophy.

We are taking the franchise route to penetrate in the Indian market and plan to reach 15 clubs in number by the end of year 2020. We want to reach to all tier-2 and tier-3 cities where people are less aware of a healthy lifestyle than in tier-1 cities because of the penetration of modernisation.”

UFC GYM India is committed to focus on expansion, innovation and delivering a one-of-a-kind member experience.